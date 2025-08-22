Watch: Scottie Scheffler smashes his club at the 2025 Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler let his frustration show at the 2025 Tour Championship when he smashed his club into the sand after a disappointing shot. Despite the outburst, the defending champion is still in strong contention as play continues in the second round.Notably, Scheffler had delivered a dominant performance at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to claim the Tour Championship last year.Watch the clip of Scheffler smashing his club in frustration here:Scottie Scheffler, who won last year with a record 30-under-par total, currently sits tied for fifth. He made the turn in one under par with a front-nine 34 that included birdies at the 3rd, 7th, and 8th holes, offset by bogeys at the 4th and 5th.On Thursday, he opened the season finale with a bogey-free 63 to put himself firmly in the mix. His round featured seven birdies, highlighted by a flawless inward nine of 31.Here is Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from Round 1:Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 2 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)Hole 3 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 6 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 9 (Par 3): 3 (Par) →Out: 32Hole 10 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)Hole 11 (Par 3): 3 (Par)Hole 12 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 15 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)Hole 16 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)Hole 18 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie) →In: 31Total: 63 (-7)How has Scottie Scheffler played this season so far?Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate the golf world, holding the top spot in both the Official World Golf Ranking and the FedEx Cup standings. He has played 18 events so far in 2025, winning five times, finishing runner-up once, and posting 15 top-10 finishes.Here are his results this season:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 (−15)WM Phoenix Open – T25 (−9)The Genesis Invitational – T3 (−9)Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 (−4)THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 (−4)Texas Children’s Houston Open – T2 (−19)Masters Tournament – 4 (−8)RBC Heritage – T8 (−12)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 1 (−31)PGA Championship – 1 (−11)Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 (−8)The Memorial Tournament – 1 (−10)U.S. Open – T7 (+4)Travelers Championship – T6 (−12)Genesis Scottish Open – T8 (−9)The Open Championship – 1 (−17)FedEx St. Jude Championship – T3 (−15)BMW Championship – 1 (−15)Statistically, Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Total (2.751). He also ranks first in Tee-to-Green (2.354), Off-the-Tee (0.765), and Approach (1.294). Around the greens, he stands 18th (0.295), while his putting is 16th (0.396). He is second in Scrambling (68.88%). This season, he has recorded the lowest round of 61, made 327 birdies (11th), and leads with 14 eagles (1st). He has also made 62 consecutive cuts (2nd) and sits first on the money list with $23,962,883.