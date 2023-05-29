Watch: Scottie Scheffler stuns again with 2nd career Hole-in-One, solidifying World No. 1 Status

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler made a spectacular turnaround at the Charles Schwab Challenge with an ace on the eighth hole of the fourth round. It was the second career hole-in-one for Scheffler, and the third in a week for the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler arrived at the eighth hole in a battle with Adam Schenk, both trying not to get too far away from Harry Hall and Emiliano Grillo, who were getting dangerously separated.

It was then that Scheffler got an accurate swing to get his ball off the ground at 130 mph and send it straight onto the green. There, the ball rolled in just the right direction and speed to cleanly enter the hole for a 189-yard eagle.

Scheffler hit such a shot with a three-quarter 7-iron.

"Pretty much the exact same shot I hit there yesterday," Scheffler told Golf Week.

Either way, he looked very happy, celebrating the moment with his caddie and fellow players.

These two points were enough for him to reach an overall score of -7 with which he finished the tournament because, although he got a birdie on the 10th hole, he lost it when he made bogey on the 16th.

Scottie Scheffler's hole-in-one

This is Scottie Scheffler's second hole-in-one during his PGA Tour career. The first one was achieved almost 10 years ago, when Scheffler was still an amateur. It was in the third round of the 2014 HP Byron Nelson.

Scottie Scheffler at the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty).

As a curious detail, Scheffler includes in his "particular account" an ace achieved in the unofficial par 3 tournament played in the Augusta Masters preview this season.

This is the third hole-in-one achieved on the PGA Tour in the last seven days. In the fourth round of the PGA Championship, played last Sunday, Michael Block got an ace that quickly went viral, given all the attention being paid to this player.

Then, during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge itself, Harris English also got his ace. Curiously, it was on the same eighth hole where Scheffler just did it.

The tournament, which closes this Sunday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, has been a generally good for Scheffler. He finished with 12 birdies and seven bogeys, plus an eagle on his hole-in-one on day four.

Scheffler had two interesting first rounds of -3 each that had him lurking in the lead. However, a third day to forget, with five bogeys and an overall score of +2, set him back quite a bit.

However, he had to work hard and shoot a fourth round of -3 again to return to the privileged position, although with little chance of winning the title.

Poll : 0 votes