Watch: Scottie Scheffler stuns fans with second-ever hole-in-one at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Scottie Scheffler aced the 189-yard par-3 8th hole at the Colonial Golf Club during the final round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. This was the second hole-in-one of the tournament, as Harris English also aced the par-3 8th hole on the second round of the Colonial on Friday.

The Dallas native was getting huge support from the crowd anyway, but the crowd's noise went to the next level as he sank in an ace on the eighth hole. His caddie, Ted Scott, shook hands and gave him a little hug to celebrate the ace.

This was Scheffler's second career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. The first one came nine years ago at the 2014 Byron Nelson, Scehffler's debut tour event.

Despite an ace, the World No. 1 golfer finished tied for third alongside Tour rookie Harry Hall.

Who won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Emiliano Grillo from Argentina went on to win the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge in the playoff against Adam Schenk. Grillo equaled Schenk after carding 68 in the fourth round of the Colonial. Prior to the 72 on the final day, Schenk was leading the event alongside Harry Hall.

After 72 holes, Grillo and Schenk finished at 8-under and moved into the playoff. In the first hole of the playoff, both parred the 18th hole. The second hole was played on the par-3 16th, where the Argentinian dug in a birdie to claim his second win on the PGA Tour.

Harry Hall, who was leading the Charle Schwab Challenge for 54 holes, played the final round at 3-over 73. He made five bogeys on Sunday to settle for third place alongside Scottie Scheffler at 7-under. Scheffler finished with a score of 67, which included an ace on the eighth hole.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

1 Emiliano Grillo: -8

2 Adam Schenk: -8

T3 Harry Hall: -7

T3 Scottie Scheffler: -7

5 Paul Haley II: -6

T6 Rickie Fowler: -5

T6 Michael Kim: -5

T6 Sam Burns: -5

T9 Kevin Streelman: -4

T9 Max Homa: -4

T9 Mark Hubbard: -4

T12 Chad Ramey: -3

T12 Aaron Rai: -3

T12 Harris English: -3

T12 Justin Rose: -3

T16 Justin Suh: -2

T16 Viktor Hovland: -2

T16 Austin Eckroat: -2

T16 Russell Henley: -2

T16 David Lipsky: -2

T21 Kramer Hickok: -1

T21 Austin Smotherman: -1

T21 Carson Young: -1

T21 Aaron Baddeley: -1

T21 Ryan Fox: -1

T21 Thomas Detry: -1

T21 Byeong Hun An: -1

T21 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -1

What next for Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler will now head to Dublin, Ohio, for PGA Tour's upcoming Memorial Tournament that commences on Thursday, June 1. The Memorial Tournament is one of the elevated events of the Tour with a purse size of $20 million.

The memorial event will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. The event will feature 16 of the world's top 20 players in the OWGR rankings. Besides the World No. 1 Scheffler, Masters champion Jon Rahm, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, and many more prominent names will be present in the 120-player field event.

