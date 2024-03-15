WATCH: Scottie Scheffler takes an unusual golf swing at The Players Championship 

Scottie Scheffler has been one of the most faithful followers of Arnold Palmer's famous advice "swing your swing." Scheffler has such a unique swing that the media and fans have dubbed it "the Shuffle" with the golfer demonstrating it again at The Players Championship.

During the second round of the so-called "fifth Major" Scheffler was caught several times on television executing the swing. A video showing "the Scheffler Shuffle" was posted by the PGA Tour on its X (formerly Twitter) account and reached 461,000 views in four hours.

In the video, you can see how Scottie Scheffler executes his full swing with a completely different foot movement than what most coaches recommend. To the extent that Scheffler strikes the ball, he's nearly on the balls of his feet, concluding the backswing with his right foot lifted and resting on his left ankle.

What draws fans' attention the most is how effective Scottie Scheffler's swing is despite its uniqueness. The American is one of the best ball strikers in the world and currently leads the PGA Tour in 'Stroke Gained (SG): Tee-to.Green (2.572) and Greens in Regulations Percentage (78.07%, 267 of 342).

Additionally, he is seventh in 'SG: Off-the-tee' (0.821), second in 'SG: Approach the green' (1.198) and 20th in average driving distance (301.4 yards).

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance at The Players Championship

Scheffler finished the second round of The Players Championship with five birdies and two bogeys (3 under). His score for 36 holes is 8 under and he is in T4, six strokes behind the temporary leader, Wyndham Clark.

After his putting performance surprised everyone at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scheffler has returned to having discreet numbers at The Players Championship. So far he reports an 'SG: Putting of 0.108' at TPC Sawgrass, with 1.79 putts per Greens in Regulations and 30.50 putts per round.

Two of the leaders from the previous day, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, are playing in the afternoon wave, as are other players who were also well-positioned. Therefore, Scheffler's current position on the leaderboard may change by the end of the day.

At the moment, two other players who have already finished are tied with Scheffler. They are Matthias Schmid and Corey Conners. Ahead of them are Matt Fitzpatrick and Maverick McNealy with a score of 9 under.

Wyndham Clark has played his first two rounds with an identical score of 65 and has taken an interesting lead of five strokes. Clark played this Friday with eight birdies and one bogey.