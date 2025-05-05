Scottie Scheffler tears up recalling incident from 11 years ago after winning The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scottie Scheffler claimed his first win of the 2025 PGA Tour season on Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. The World No. 1 carded an 8-under-par 63 in the final round to finish 31-under for the tournament, securing his 14th career PGA Tour title.

Scheffler, who underwent palm surgery during Christmas, had a delayed start to his season, debuting at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T9. Despite several strong performances, he remained winless until his breakthrough victory at TPC Craig Ranch.

The win held special meaning for Scheffler, who made his professional debut at the same course in 2014. Reflecting on the moment, he said:

"This tournament means a lot to me. My first start as a pro, 11 years ago. I had my sister caddy for me, she's back there too. So, you know, it's a, I mean, it feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these and they're pretty special."

Scheffler opened the event with a bogey-free 10-under 61, highlighted by birdies on holes 3 to 6, 8, 13, 17, and 18, along with an eagle on the par-5 ninth.

In Round 2, he continued his momentum with birdies on holes 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, and 9, and another eagle on 18, finishing with an 8-under 63.

Saturday's third round included birdies on holes 2, 3, 5, 9, 14, 15, and 18, offset by bogeys on holes 4 and 11. He finished the round at 5-under 66.

In the final round, Scheffler made early progress with birdies on holes 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7, along with an eagle on the ninth. He added birdies on holes 11, 14, and 15, and finished the round 8-under despite bogeys on holes 3 and 17.

Scottie Scheffler had skipped the event last year, with his last appearance in 2023 ending in a T45 finish. He previously tied for 38th in 2021 and 52nd in 2020.

How has Scottie Scheffler's 2025 been so far?

Scottie Scheffler has played in nine PGA Tour events this season so far, recording one win, one runner-up finish, and six top-10s.

He began his season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing T9 at 15-under-par. He followed that with a T25 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

At the Genesis Invitational, he finished T3, followed by a T11 result at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He placed T20 at The Players Championship and was joint runner-up at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he finished 19-under.

At the Masters Tournament, Scottie Scheffler finished fourth as he attempted to defend his 2024 title. He then went on to secure a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage before winning at TPC Craig Ranch.

