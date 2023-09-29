Watch: Scottie Scheffler tees off the 2023 Ryder Cup with a shot in the rough

The 2023 Ryder Cup got underway with Scottie Scheffler teed off for the Friday morning foursomes match. The American golfer took the first shot of the day at the 44th edition of the tournament.

Scheffler teamed up with Sam Burne to take on Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. The USA Ryder Cup posted a clip of the current World No.1 golfer taking his first shot at the Marco Simone Golf course on its Twitter account with a caption saying:

"And we’re off! With Scottie Scheffler’s opening tee shot, the 44th #RyderCup is under way. #GoUSA."

Fans jumped into the comments section to cheer for the American team. They wrote:

"Let’s get it, USA!!!"

"USA USA USA"

"This is great for people who can’t sleep!"

From the American team Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will compete in Friday's foursomes match against European team members Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Starka, and Shane Lowry will be playing.

Here are the Friday foursome pairings and tee times (All-time BST):

7.35 am - Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns

7.50 am - Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg v Max Homa/Brian Harman

8.05 am - Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa

8.20 am - Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

Scottie Scheffler's Ryder Cup result

The current World No.1 golfer has only played at the Ryder Cup once. He was part of the winning team in 2021 when the tournament was held at Whistling Straits Golf Course.

He made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 2021 and added two points to his team's victory and one resulted in half. He played two four-ball matches winning one and losing the other one. Scheffler also played in Sunday singles and registered a victory.

Here are Scottie Scheffler's Ryder Cup results:

Appearance: 2021

Overall Record: 2-0-1

Four-ball record: 1-0-1

Foursome record: 0-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Ryder Cup, Scottie Scheffler opened up about his practice and how he prepared for the tournament. In a press conference on Wednesday, Sept.27, the American golfer said (via Rydercup.com):

"I see the ball rolling end over end a lot more than I did a month ago, and it's exciting. It's good for me to have a little bit of direction. I think the second set of eyes with Phil was really, really helpful.

"I feel the benefits already. I'm more comfortable over the ball. Like I said, I have more direction in what I want to do. I feel like at times this year I would try one thing and a few weeks later I'd try another. Like even something as simple as lining up the ball, sometimes I would do it and sometimes I wouldn't, and I wasn't using the line in the right way. Phil kind of gave me a different perspective on using the line that's been really helpful," he added.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will have its final on Sunday, Oct. 1 in Rome, Italy.