WATCH: Scottie Scheffler throws away his putter in disbelief after missing a putt by a whisker at the US Open

The 2024 US Open is proving to be a very tough major for everyone, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Day 1 of the US Open saw Scheffler get off to an average start, with a score of +1.

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy posted the lowest scores of the round, at 5 under 65. However, several golfers struggled, with only 15 managing to stay under par after the first day. The Pinehurst #2 course has not been kind to the golfers, and day 2 is proving to be an even bigger struggle.

After 10 holes of the second round, Scheffler sits at a score of +2, which puts him in T60 halfway through the day. Scheffler underwent a particularly frustrating shot on the 15th hole, where his ball lipped out of the hole.

In pure frustration, Scottie Scheffler chucked his club in the air. Letting out a frustrated cry, Scheffler eventually went on to pick up his club and move on to the next hole. He finished that hole with a bogey.

Scheffler also carded a bogey on the 17th hole of the US Open, and has not managed to card any birdies so far. The margin for error is slim for the World No. 1 if he wants to make the cut into the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler left with ground to make up after round 1 of the 2024 US Open

Scottie Scheffler's first round at the US Open was not spectacular either, as he shot a 1 over par 71. He carded three bogeys and two birdies to end his day. Scheffler was paired up alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who had comparatively better days than him.

Schauffele managed to finish the day with a par 70, after balancing out his bogeys and birdies. Rory McIlroy on the other hand, carded five birdies. With a bogey free first round, he took his place at the top of the leaderboard alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Scottie Scheffler has been the golfer to beat on the 2024 PGA Tour season, picking up five victories in the year so far. The likes of McIlroy and DeChambeau have not shied away from expressing their admiration for him. Recently, responding to the positive comments about his play, Scheffler said (via the Mirror):

“It’s nice to hear a little bit of good things from my peers because I think we all try to bust each other up at times when we're out there playing and competing. I think that's part of the friendship bond, is you want to mess with your buddies, so to hear some compliments every now and then is definitely nice."

However, Scheffler will have to fight hard this weekend if he wants to win his sixth title of the season.

