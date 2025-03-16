WATCH: Scottie Scheffler vents frustration on club after bad shot at The Players Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler has had some tough times on the greens at the Players Championship 2025. The American golfer has struggled to maintain a good position on the leaderboard this week. He started smoothly with a solid round of 69, but following that, the next two rounds were pretty tough for the World No. 1.

Scottie Scheffler was visibly frustrated with his game during the third round of the tournament on Saturday, March 15. He played a round of 72 on Saturday.

Nuclr Golf shared a video of the American in which, after a bad shot, Scheffler was seen frustrated, and he threw his club after hitting it on the greens. He initially discussed something with his caddie, Ted Scott, and then threw the club. Sharing the video, Nuclr Golf wrote:

"World #1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 3rd round 72 at Sawgrass (T16). He appeared visibly frustrated throughout the round."

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the final round of The Players Championship seven strokes behind the leader, J.J. Spaun. After 54 holes, the two-time Major winner was tied for 16th at 5-under with Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder, Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, and Chris Kirk.

Meanwhile, Spaun played a round of 70, jumped two spots on the leaderboard, and is in the lead while preparing for the final round on Sunday, March 16.

Scottie Scheffler talks about his game at The Players Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler started the campaign with a solid round of 69 at The Players Championship but then carded 70 on the second day and 72 in the third round. During the post-round press conference of The Players on Saturday, Scheffler talked about the conditions that affected his game at the event.

He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Obviously the wind. Swirling, kind of gusty. I did a pretty good job managing it most of the day. It was just really tough out there."

The World No. 1 further reflected on his tough finish and performance but was hopeful to have a good game in the finale. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a tough finish for me. I felt like I did some good things there towards the end and just the shots weren't going exactly where I thought they were going to. Hit some really nice shots that didn't end up where I thought they should have, and frustrating finish, but we'll see.

"You never know. Maybe do something crazy tomorrow. You've got guys shooting some pretty low numbers this week," he added.

Scheffler was impressive in his last outing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which wrapped up with its finale on March 9. He settled in the T11 position at the tournament, and prior to that, he finished T3 at the Genesis Invitational. However, this week, he has had a hard time defending his title.

