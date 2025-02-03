WATCH: Shane Lowry drilled a volunteer with a wayward tee shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Shane Lowry drilled a volunteer with a wayward tee shot on the 15th hole in the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The incident happened as Lowry tried to close the gap with Rory McIlroy, who was leading with three shots at the tournament.

In the clip shared by the popular golf account NUCLRGOLF on X, Lowry, dressed in a black long-sleeve sweater and black trousers, took his swing at the tee box on the 15th hole. The shot tracker displayed the ball's apex of 92 feet. Later, a volunteer in a blue shirt was seen crouching and kneeling on the ground after being struck.

It was later confirmed that the volunteer was okay. Lowry scored a par on the 15th hole.

The video of the incident can be watched below:

Shane Lowry finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the final round, he carded 4-under 68 with seven birdies against three bogeys and fell two shots short.

Reflecting on his performance, Lowry said, via Tee Scripts:

"Yeah, look I'm happy enough with my week."

"I felt like I got a lot out of my game today and I felt like that was probably as good a score as I could have shot. I didn't hit the ball well, I was quite uncomfortable for the most part. I think it goes to show a lot of the character of me and my game that I came out finishing second today and I'm proud of myself how I battled," he added.

McIlroy won his 27th PGA Tour tournament and took home a prize money of $3.6 million. Scottie Scheffler, the favorite to win the tournament, finished tied for ninth.

Shane Lowry reflects on the start of his 2025 season

Shane Lowry has had a poor start to the 2025 season, as he missed the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. The 37-year-old said that missing the cut by two strokes at the Torrey Pines Golf Course was "not ideal." He said that his rebound after missing the cut felt "pretty nice."

In the post-tournament press conference, Lowry was asked about his takeaways from the week at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Talking about it, he said:

"My first weak of the season last week and you go and miss the cut at Torrey Pines, a place that I like playing. That's obviously not ideal. To come out here and kind of then go like, kind of go head to head with Rory down the stretch, it's pretty nice."

"It's kind of, you know, the older I get, the doubts do creep in every year if you still kind of have us at this level, when you go out there and I showed even without my best stuff what I was made of today, I'm pretty proud of myself," he added.

Shane Lowry won a prize money of $2,160,000 for finishing as runner-up at the tournament.

