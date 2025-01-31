WATCH: Shane Lowry's spectacular ace at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am's iconic seventh hole

During the opening round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Shane Lowry made an ace on the iconic seventh hole. This was his third career ace on the PGA Tour.

On Thursday, January 30, Lowry carded a 6-under 66 in the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He bogeyed one hole, picked up five birdies, and also eagled the 16th hole of his round.

Lowry entered the par-3, 113-yard seventh hole at 4-under for the round so far. Notably, this hole is one of the most picturesque at Pebble Beach Golf Links. His tee shot landed just 25 feet behind the hole and then bounced forward, rolling into the cup. Following this, he along with Aaron Rai and Pro-Am partner Jamie Sahara went wild and celebrated the moment.

Trending

Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, all three of Lowry’s aces so far have come on iconic holes. His first ace came at Augusta National’s historic par-3 16th during the Sunday round of the Masters Tournament 2016. He then aced the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the 2022 Players Championship.

"It was pretty cool," - Shane Lowry reflects on his ace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Shane Lowry during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Following the first round, Shane Lowry reflected on his ace. He said that although it was an easy shot, it still needed to be played properly.

"For me it was a 54(-degree wedge)," he said as per PGA Tour. "I probably could have got lob wedge there but it was a 54. Try to just like flight one down and chase it up the green and get it up there somewhere close to the hole.

"It came out lovely just left of the hole, which is where you need to pitch it if you want to get it real close. Yeah, big bounce, it was perfect. It just spun and spun right into the hole. It was pretty cool," he addded

Besides Lowry, his Zurich Classic of New Orleans teammate, Rory McIlroy, also aced the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

For the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lowry will tee off alongside Rai on Friday, January 31, from the first tee at Spyglass Hill at 12:05 p.m. ET. He is two strokes behind Russell Henley, who holds the solo lead after the opening round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback