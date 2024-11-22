WATCH: Sneak peek of Rory McIlroy playing a TGL simulator hole

The first season of the TGL is less than two months away, and Rory McIlroy has offered a first glimpse of the course.

On Friday, November 22, 2024, team Boston Common shared a video of McIlroy trying out a hole named Quick Draw at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens. In the footage, the four-time major champion shares his thoughts on the hole's unique geography.

"Poles are cool," he gives his first impressions. "Poles are really cool. So this is a hole called Quick Draw, the welling design. It's got this canyon that sticks out. It's about a 300-yard carry, but downhill, about seven feet, no wind right now."

Trending

"Like Bo says, he says this is like a par four and a half going this way. It's like a par five and a half going this way. It's like 700 yards all the way around," he added.

Following this, Rory McIlroy tries several shots and then gives his final verdict.

"Nice fly but definitely yeah, it's very realistic. It's very good," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

When will Rory McIlroy's team play the first match at the TGL?

Rory McIlroy's team, Boston GC, will play their first match on January 27 against Jupiter Links GC. Their next match will be on February 4 against Los Angeles GC. They will then be back in action on February 17 against The Bay GC. Following this, they will face New York GC on March 3.

The TGL will kick off on January 7 and New York GC will compete against the Bay GC.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of TGL:

January 7: New York GC vs. The Bay GC

January 14: Los Angeles GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

January 21: New York GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

January 27: Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common GC

February 4: Boston Common GC vs. Los Angeles GC

February 17: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles GC

February 17: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay GC

February 17: The Bay GC vs. Boston Common GC

February 18: Jupiter Links GC vs. New York GC

February 24: Los Angeles GC vs. New York GC

February 24: Boston Common GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

February 25: The Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

March 3: The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC

March 3: New York GC vs. Boston Common GC

March 4: Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback