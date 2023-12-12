As the world of golf gears up for a new season, the pros are taking time off to spend the offseason with their families, including LIV Golfer Talor Gooch. Gooch was recently seen spending some adorable quality time with his daughter while practicing on the golf range ahead of the 2024 season.

Talor Gooch has been married to his wife Ally Gooch for 4 years, after first meeting her in 2013. Gooch's daughter Collins is 2 years old and is already picking up on her father's golfing skills. As Gooch hit a ball from the tee, Collins was seen standing beside him with her own club. After her father hit the ball, she too proceeded to hit her ball.

Needless to say, Talor Gooch is a proud father and loves spending father-daughter time, especially on the golf range. LIV Golf posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post:

"A little dad-daughter time on the range 🥹"

Gooch has had a very successful 2023 LIV Golf season, finishing as the Individual Champion.

Talor Gooch's impressive 2023 LIV Golf season

The 31-year-old golfer won the season-long LIV Golf race to take home $18 million in prize money. Gooch held off Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau despite losing the playoff at the ultimate tournament in Jeddah. Gooch became the highest-earning golfer in 2023, with total earnings of over $30 million.

Gooch has been the winner of three individual events this year, including back-to-back titles at Singapore and Adelaide. He also won the LIV Golf Andalucia event. Speaking about his overall win, Gooch said via LIV Golf:

“It's been a culmination of years of hard work and patience. I played really well last year, and I couldn't close out some tournaments. Some of that experience of failing last year I think kind of set me up to succeed for this year when I was in those same positions.”

The RangeGoats GC star said that this had been a great year and he was now looking forward to the 2024 season. In 2023, Gooch also became the first LIV Golfer to win the individual title for a full season, etching his name in history.