WATCH: Team Europe celebrate winning the prestigious Ryder Cup with ‘champagne showers’

The 2023 Ryder Cup was an exhilarating affair that was ultimately won by Team Europe who were way superior than their USA counterparts. The visitors were completely outplayed at the Marco Simone in Rome and lost by a hefty 5-point margin.

The celebrations began right after Tommy Fleetwood defeated Rickie Fowler in the singles game. Europe retained their title after the historic 19-9 loss at the Whistling Straights in 2021 and massive celebrations followed.

Team Europe's celebrations included a literal champagne shower. Each golfer out of the 12-man team had a bottle of champagne that they sprayed generously on their teammates.

The 'champagne showers' video was posted on Twitter by the Ryder Cup as they celebrated their new champions. It was a well-deserved win for the Luke Donald-led team who outshone their opponents in every aspect. Prominent golfers Rory Mcllroy, Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm were seen in the video as they laughed while celebrating with a bottle of champagne.

Team Europe fought until the end to secure Ryder Cup victory

Team USA were clear favourites to win the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone. The visitors were evidently strong in singles. However, Europe was 12-man strong and captain Luke Donald showered massive praise on his team following their win. He also confessed having doubts about the result on the third day but his team persevered. He said, via BBC Sport:

"It looked good early but then looked like it could be a bad day."

Luke Donald added:

"Our guys hung in there like I knew they would. The first two days were key to us to building our lead. "The Americans are so strong in singles but we were 12 strong. Everyone contributed. I just love these guys - you need your superstars to show up and they did."

The performance by Team Europe was well-coordinated. However, there were some golfers like Viktor Hovland who had an exceptional performance and can even be considered as the MVP of the 2023 Ryder Cup.