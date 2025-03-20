WATCH: TGL finalist Rickie Fowler hilariously posts back-to-back shanks at simulator

Rickie Fowler made hilarious back-to-back shanks at the simulator ahead of the TGL semifinal between the New York Golf Club (NYGC) and the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). Fowler's team, NYGC, won the clash by 6-4 and has advanced to the best-of-three finale series.

Ad

In a clip posted by NYGC on Instagram, Fowler posted two shanks in a row during a practice session in a golf simulator. In the first swing, the golf ball went above the projected visuals of the simulator. In the second shot, the ball fell significantly short of the intended target, landing merely 5 yards out.

Someone on-site could be heard saying,

"Five yards solid!"

Another voice joined in and challenged:

Ad

Trending

"Can somebody beat that? Be lower than that?"

Fowler made another shank, sending the ball sharply to the right, diverging wildly from the intended straight path. NYGC took a playful jab at Rickie Fowler in the caption, comparing Fowler's shanks to the way legendary New York athletes like Derek Jeter (MLB - Yankees), Eli Manning (NFL - Giants), and CC Sabathia (MLB - Yankees):

"@rickiefowler, this must be how @derekjeter @elimanning and @cc_sabathia won trophies… right?"

Ad

Ad

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the first TGL playoff match between New York Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1: NY 0 - 1 LA

NY 0 - 1 LA Hole 2: NY 1 - 0 LA

NY 1 - 0 LA Hole 3: NY 0 - 0 LA

NY 0 - 0 LA Hole 4: NY 1 - 0 LA

NY 1 - 0 LA Hole 5: NY 0 - 1 LA

NY 0 - 1 LA Hole 6: NY 0 - 0 LA

NY 0 - 0 LA Hole 7: NY 0 - 0 LA

NY 0 - 0 LA Hole 8: NY 1 - 0 LA

NY 1 - 0 LA Hole 9: NY 0 - 0 LA

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10: NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa)

NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa) Hole 11: NY (Rickie Fowler) 1 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood)

NY (Rickie Fowler) 1 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood) Hole 12: NY (Cameron Young) 0 - 1 LA (Sahith Theegala)

NY (Cameron Young) 0 - 1 LA (Sahith Theegala) Hole 13: NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa)

NY (Xander Schauffele) 1 - 0 LA (Collin Morikawa) Hole 14: NY (Rickie Fowler) 0 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood)

NY (Rickie Fowler) 0 - 0 LA (Tommy Fleetwood) Hole 15: NY (Cameron Young) 0 - 1 LA (Sahith Theegala)

Ad

Final Score:

New York Golf Club (NYG): 6

6 Los Angeles Golf Club (LA): 4

Rickie Fowler says that his team didn't play their best in the semifinal

New York Golf Club made a big upset in the finals by defeating the top-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club in the semifinals. Los Angeles had won four of five matches in the group stage and was leading the TGL standings with 9 points.

Ad

In contrast, New York lost its first two matches against the Bay Golf Club and the Atlanta Drive Golf Club. They made it to the semifinal with just five points. Talking about their match, Rickie Fowler said (via ASAP Sports):

"Tonight we didn't play as well as we have been, but there was still some good golf. Luckily LA didn't play as well as they have normally either. It ended up being a good match. Hopefully that's a good sign, us saving a little bit for next week."

New York will face Atlanta in the best-of-three finale series. The first of three matches will be played next week on Monday, March 24, while the second and third matches will be played on Tuesday, March 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback