Watch: The impressive $30,000,000 private jet of PGA golfer Adam Scott

Australian pro golfer Adam Scott has a fascination with jets. Earning millions of dollars a year playing as a pro on the PGA Tour, it was not a surprise when he decided to buy one of his own. He bought a private jet that cost about $30,000,000, as per news website 15 MOF.

Adam Scott owns a Gulfstream G450, according to Business Jet Traveler and is reported to have owned it since 2009. His fascination with jets began when he sat in one for the first time. Speaking about what influenced his decision to buy a private jet, Scott said via Business Jet Traveler:

"It's a bit of a no-brainer. It saves so much time, but the difference it has made on my golf performance is huge as well. The less stress on the body the better when your body's a tool of the trade."

Scott still takes quite a few commercial flights. However, it is more convenient to travel on a private jet, especially considering that he needs to carry around his golf bag as well as other equipment.

Adam Scott's reason for choosing a Gulfstream G450 as his private jet

Adam Scott was recommended the jet by Greg Norman. That, along with the research he did, convinced Scott that the Gulfstream G450 was a good option. He said via Business Jet Traveler:

"Gulfstream was kind of recommended to me by Greg Norman, who's been a Gulfstream guy since the early '90s, I believe. Ernie Els is a Gulfstream guy, too. And they really didn't have anything bad to say about the aircraft.

"After the research we did, traveling around to see the different manufacturers, certainly in my mind Gulfstream was the best option. And the 450 has such good range. It will handle the [long-haul] trips I'm going to do. I'll be taking it everywhere."

Scott has had the private jet well furnished from the inside, giving it a rather lavish feel. He has his own pilot and a company out of Australia that manages all his flights.

Adam Scott is one of the few pros who own a jet. Other golfers who own a jet include the likes of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.