Watch: The video that started the Tiger Woods’ ‘Big dog’ memes

Last week at the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods hyped Charlie Woods' caddie up by calling him 'big dog'. The video was shared by the PGA Tour on social media platforms, which resulted in hundreds of hilarious memes flooding the internet in the next few days.

The PGA Tour posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the wave of amusing memes originated. In the opening of the clip, Woods greets Luke Wise, who was caddying for Charlie at the PNC Championship.

"Big Dog. Let's go to work," Woods tells Wise.

Woods doesn't stop here as he proceeds to instruct Charlie to crop dust a particular cameraperson He says:

"I'd aim right at the camera dude right there. Just crop dust him," he says.

This leaves everyone standing around in splits. The 47-year-old golfer then sarcastically introduces himself to the person standing beside him.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods had finished T5 after shooting 19-under in two rounds. They were six strokes behind the winners, Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason Langer. They bagged $47,500 for the joint fifth-place finish at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

Woods was walking well without any sign of limping. He said he was working hard, which helped him recover in time. He also informed me that he had started training every day ahead of the new PGA Tour season.

He said, as per the New York Post:

"It’s been nice to knock off a lot of rust and some of the doubt that I’ve had because quite frankly, I haven’t hit a shot that counted in a long time."

After making just five official starts in the last two seasons, the 15-time major champion is planning to play at least one event each month in 2024.

When did Tiger Woods last win a major championship?

Tiger Woods' last win at the major championship was the 2019 Masters Tournament, when he shot 13-under to beat Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by a single stroke. The 2019 Masters was his 15th major championship title and his first in 11 years.

Tiger's last win at the majors came at the 2008 US Open. This was also his fifth win at the Augusta National, placing him only behind Jack Nicklaus for the most wins here. Nicklaus has won six times at the Masters. Nicklaus also holds the record for most major championship triumphs.

Here are the most frequent winners at the Masters Tournament:

