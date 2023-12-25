WATCH: Tiger Woods asking for golf clubs as a Christmas gift at 5 years old

Tiger Woods once had a unique request to make to Santa Claus at age 5, expressing his passion for golf. This request was made during an interview with the Today Show in 1981.

During the interview with host Bryant Gumbel, the 5-year-old was asked what he hoped Santa would bring him that year. In response, Tiger Woods was initially uncertain about what he wanted.

When Gumbel inquired once more about Woods' particular wish, the young golfer politely expressed his desire for golf clubs as a Christmas gift. Tiger Woods replied:

“How about a 1-iron and a 2-iron?”

NUCLR Golf shared the video of 5-year-old Tiger Woods asking for golf clubs on X (formerly Twitter) on December 25th. The post was captioned:

"A 5 year old Tiger Woods asks for new golf clubs for Christmas 🎄 (Via TODAY SHOW / 1981)."

Even as a 5-year-old, Tiger Woods dreamed of Santa sending him the two most challenging clubs to play golf. Fast forward to the present, Woods has demonstrated why he is considered the greatest of all time with his unwavering dedication to the sport.

A sneak peek into Tiger Woods’ latest involvement in golf tournaments

In November, Tiger Woods made a comeback at the Hero World Challenge following his withdrawal from the 2023 Masters tournament in April due to injury. Despite fans' excitement to see Woods back on the golf course after his ankle surgery, his performance at the event fell short of expectations.

Nevertheless, the 82-time PGA Tour winner completed all four rounds and secured the 18th position in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods remarked about his performance at the event (via Sports Illustrated):

"I think the best part of the week is the way I drove it. I drove it on pretty much a string all week. Granted, these fairways are big. I felt like I had my ball speed up, which was nice, and I was hitting the middle of the face the entire week, which is nice.”

Furthermore, Woods even participated in the PNC championship alongside his son, Charlie Woods, in December. The duo performed well at the Ritz-Carlton golf club. They finished tied for fifth in the event, taking home $47,000 from the purse.

Talking about his experience at the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods stated (via Sky Sports) :

"To have both my kids out there the last two days has been so special. Just grateful for us to be able to have these types of experiences. I haven't seen a lot of these guys because a lot of them are on the Champions Tour and quite frankly I haven't played a lot.”

For the uninitiated, Woods had his daughter Sam Woods caddying for him in the same competition. Woods is also expected to play in the 2024 season, reportedly competing in one tournament per month.