WATCH: Tiger Woods gives Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood advice to play the "chippy" 5-wood ahead of 2024 Masters

No matter who it is, when Tiger Woods speaks, golfers listen. Woods had the chance to talk to Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1, and Tommy Fleetwood ahead of the Masters this weekend, and he gave them a bit of advice. As much of a competitor as Woods is, he's also that much into helping his peers get better and sharing tips and techniques.

And even Scheffler, who is currently playing at a level no one else is and has widened the gap between himself and everyone else in the world, can't help but listen to the legendary golfer talk about the "chippy" 5-wood that can help even a bad lie.

The golfer told them:

"I like a 5-wood that has options because I use it a lot not only... I took it away because I don't use a 2-iron that often anymore because it's changed. But I love the 5-wood out of the rough, chopping down on it. Say we're playing bigger tournaments with high rough. 170 yards out, I may open up a 5-woo and chip one. I like having that option."

Woods went on to help show them what he meant and teach the two golf stars:

"So I'd set that face open like that, then just chop straight down on top of it. Best example would be like if you were going to hit a punch 7-iron through the trees. The loft will do all the work for you. Just chop straight down on top of it."

Woods praised Scheffler and Fleetwood for how well they did with what he'd taught them moments ago. They're both talented golfers and this tip will only help them perform even better.

Scheffler is the betting favorite this weekend at Augusta National, and this advice from the 82-time PGA Tour winner might only help his chances. Scheffler doesn't get into bad lies often, but he now has a special tool in his arsenal to help, and it was provided by one of the greatest golfers to ever play.

Tiger Woods looking to extend Masters cut streak

Tiger Woods has the most consecutive cuts made at the Masters, a streak he will try to continue this year. It is a tall task, but he is in better shape health-wise than he was when he made the cut and had to withdraw last year.

Tiger Woods is at the Masters this weekend

However, he's not in the clear. According to ESPN, Woods' former teammate Notah Begay III says he's dealing with some back and ankle issues, though they're not unexpected.

He said:

"He can play the golf. We always knew the question was going to be 'Can he walk the 72 [holes]?' That's still up in the air. But can he recover from one round to the next? That's the biggest question that I really don't know, and he's not going to know either until he gets out there."

Woods will have to get out there on Thursday and try to do something no one else has done, and he won't have the easiest path to doing so.