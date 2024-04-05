Watch: Tiger Woods partakes in hilarious Bridgestone advertisement  

Tiger Woods participated in a new commercial for his sponsor Bridgestone Golf. In the video, Woods is "involved" in a funny situation with three other players.

The video was posted on Tiger Woods' own official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post has got more than 133,000 views in just 30 minutes.

The video advertisement is titled "Playing a round with Brigestone Golf" and shows three players playing the 18th hole at The Cape Club of Palm City. One of the players hits a horrible shot, and one of the other players invites him to try again.

The player hits a spectacular shot and suddenly takes on the body shape of Tiger Woods. Everyone is amazed at such a transformation and attributes it to the so-called "second shot pro" (amateur golfers often find that their second shot is much better than their first, so they call it that).

Subsequently, the player with the body shape of Tiger Woods executes a third shot that is again unlucky. The player regains his natural body shape and laments that he is no longer a "15-time Major champion."

"Now you’re just gonna suck," jokes one of the other players, ending the video.

Bridgestone Golf is one of Woods' main sponsors, a status it shares with TaylorMade and, until recently, Nike.

A look back at Tiger Woods' most recent advertisements

Woods has a long history of participating in promotional videos. Several produced by Nike, Woods' main sponsor for 26 years, are very famous.

Just days before the new Bridgestone-produced video aired, another TaylorMade video was released, in which Woods and six other players compete in driving accuracy, all using the new Qi10 driver.

Woods himself, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda make up "Team America," while Rory McIlroy, Brooks Henderson, Charley Hull and Tommy Fleetwood make up "Team International." These are the top seven names from TaylorMade's sponsorship portfolio.

During the video, all players take two shots that are scored according to how close to the fairway they are placed (Korda took four shots, as the "American Team" was one player short). Ultimately, the "International Team" won the competition. However, Woods had the longest shot, with a 349-yard drive.

Woods also participated in TaylorMade's promotional video to celebrate Christmas 2023. This featured virtually the same players mentioned above, with the addition of Collin Morikawa.

In this video, Woods played the role of Santa Claus, while the rest of the players played the elves wrapping presents for children around the world.