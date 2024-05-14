WATCH: Tiger Woods playfully kicks Justin Thomas' golf bag during practice round at 2024 PGA Championship 

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have a very close friendship, despite the age difference that separates them. It is common to see them playing rounds together and pranking each other.

That is precisely what happened this Tuesday, May 14, when Tiger Woods joked around with Justin Thomas on the practice range of the PGA Championship. The incident was captured on video and posted on X by the DP World Tour.

The footage shows Tiger Woods pretending to kick and punch Justin Thomas' golf bag as he practised on the range. The post has had more than 32,000 views in three hours.

The footage also shows Justin Thomas turning to see what is going on with his bag, only to discover Tiger Woods' prank. Both players then greet each other and embrace with customary closeness.

Woods is at Valhalla Golf Club to play in his 23rd PGA Championship. He has won the tournament four times, including the 2000 edition at the same venue.

Justin Thomas, meanwhile, will play his ninth edition of the event. Thomas has twice lifted the Wanamaker Trophy (2017 and 2022).

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas press conferences

Both Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are scheduled to hold press conferences this Tuesday. While Thomas held his at 9:00 am (Eastern Time), Woods is scheduled for noon.

Woods is expected to address in his press conference his fitness to face a course as difficult as Valhalla. Other topics he is expected to address are related to the current negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Thomas, meanwhile, said it is "very special for him" to play the PGA Championship at his home course. He said (via nationalclubgolfer.com):

"It’s very special. I would say this tournament at this golf course is a lot of reason I feel my love for professional golf and wanting to win majors and golf tournaments and watching Tiger here in 2000 in person."

Thomas also said that this will be a new experience for him, so he will have to manage his emotions as he goes along.

"Kind of what I told everybody is I’m not really sure exactly how I’m going to feel. Like I’ve never experienced it. I’ve never played a professional tournament, let alone a PGA, in my hometown, so I’m sure it will be some new feelings, some good feelings. Just came out yesterday and enjoyed it," he added.

Justin Thomas grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, so he plays at Valhalla Golf Club as a local. Thomas was in the crowd that saw Tiger Woods win in 2000 and also Rory McIlroy win in 2014.

The 2024 PGA Championship begins Thursday, May 16, and runs through Sunday, May 19. Woods has a tee time for Thursday at 8:04 am (ET). Thomas' tee time has not yet been announced, although the player himself revealed that it will be early in the morning.