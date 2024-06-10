WATCH: Tiger Woods practices at Pinehurst #2 ahead of 2024 US Open

Tiger Woods has arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina ahead of the US Open. The veteran was spotted practicing his swing on Sunday, June 9.

Woods, a three-time US Open winner, is playing in the event for the first time since 2020. Also, for the first time in many years, he is in the field with a special exemption, competing in his fourth event of the year.

On Sunday, June 9, Woods was seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and black pants at Pinehurst. Myles Taylor, a South London-based performance coach, posted a clip of the 15-time major champion on Instagram, which was later shared by NUCLR Golf on X.

In the clip, Tiger Woods can be seen doing some driving practice on the Pinehurst practice range. Here's the video:

For the first time, Woods was not fully exempt from the US Open as his five-year exemption from his 2019 Masters win had run out. Notably, he has lifetime exemptions into the Masters and PGA Championships as a former champion and has an exemption until 2036 at the Open Championship. On the other hand, a US Open win gives only ten-year exemptions.

However, it was just a matter of time before Woods would receive a special exemption from the USGA. Last month, he accepted the special exemption to make his 23rd appearance at the US Open.

"I'm honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game," Woods was quoted as saying via Golf Digest.

When did Tiger Woods last win the US Open?

Tiger Woods' last win at the US Open came in 2008 after beating Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff. The win was quite memorable for the veteran, as he wasn't fully fit ahead of the event and was also short of match practice. For the uninitiated, this was his first event since the Masters Tournament, as he was returning from arthroscopic knee surgery.

The first round didn't go as expected, and Tiger shot 1-over 72. He wasn't in the top ten after the first round, and his caddie, Steve Williams, famously advised him to withdraw. Woods, however, was determined and told him that he was going to win that week.

Tiger Woods' words reflected in his actions as well, as he moved to T2 after a second-round 68 and took the 54-hole lead with a 70 on Saturday. In the final round, he fired a 2-over 73 and tied with Mediate for the playoff finish. With a par putt in the extra hole, he claimed his 14th major championship.

With his third US Open win, Woods became only the second player after Jack Nicklaus to have won the career grand slam three times.

