Tiger Woods is in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the annual “Tiger Jam,” one of his best-known charitable efforts. The event runs from May 31 to June 1 and features Collin Morikawa.

Woods and Morikawa offered a golf clinic associated with the “Tiger Jam.” The X (formerly Twitter) account TW Legion recently posted a video showing both players on the range, with more than 42,000 views in three hours.

In the video, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa can be seen executing driver swings. They talk about various golf-related issues in the presence of the clinic attendees.

This is the 21st edition of “Tiger Jam,” which is currently sponsored by Fantasy Sports DraftKings and other companies such as Coca-Cola. The initiative has raised more than $22 million since its inception.

The proceeds from the "Tiger Jam" are managed by the Tiger Woods Foundation and are used to support underprivileged youth in accessing college education. Each year, dozens of young people gain access to various universities across the country, thanks to the support of the foundation.

What's next for Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods' most recent competitive activity was the 2024 PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. Woods is confirmed to play in the US Open, thanks to a sponsor exemption.

The US Open will be played at Pinehurst in two weeks. Woods has not confirmed his participation in any other tournament ahead of the third Major of the season.

Entering the 2024 season, Woods said he would try to maintain a monthly tournament schedule. If he maintains that perspective, his next start could be The Open Championship, the fourth Major of the season, in mid-July.

In August, only one tournament will be played before the FedEx Cup playoffs — the Wyndham Championship. Woods has not confirmed his participation in this event either.

The season schedule ends with the three events that make up the FedEx Cup playoffs. Woods has no chance of qualifying for these tournaments and it is unlikely that he will receive special invitations, given the characteristics of the tournaments.

Afterward, the so-called FedEx Cup Fall, the prelude to the next season, will begin. Woods could enter the field of one of these tournaments, although it is still pending confirmation.

Finally, the traditional Hero World Classic, hosted by Woods himself, will be played in December. If he is in good health, he will most likely have a place in the field.