WATCH: Tiger Woods out practicing on Pinehurst ahead of round 2 at 2024 US Open

Tiger Woods finished the first round of the US Open 2024 with a score of 4 over. Woods had trouble with his putter during the first day, so he dedicated his practice session prior to the second round to this area of play.

Golf Digest's X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video on Friday, June 14, of Woods practicing putting on the practice range at Pinehurst No. 2. The post has received more than 14,500 views in one hour.

In the footage, Tiger Woods can be seen fine-tuning his putting from approximately five feet away. The golf legend is seen handling the putter with only his right hand and using two tees to mark where the club should travel.

The 15-time Major champion had negative numbers in the 'Stroke Gained: Putting' statistic during the first round. His putting average was 2.11 putts per hole, three-putted one hole and two-putted 11 others.

The second round will begin for Woods at 1:14 p.m. (Eastern Time), and he will be grouped with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Tiger Woods: "This golf course is all about the greens"

After finishing the first round of the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, Woods described the course as challenging, particularly on the greens. Here's part of what he had to say (via Ten Golf):

"This golf course is all about the greens. The complexes are just so difficult, and so severe... it's hard to get the ball close. In most golf courses if you hit shots into where it's feeding off of slopes into flags, whereas collecting, here everything's repelling."

He added:

"It's just hard to get the ball on top of the shelves, cuz if you miss it short side, it's an auto bogey or higher, so being aggressive to a conservative line is kind of I think how you need to play this particular golf course." [1:47 - 2:14].

Woods began his first round at the 2024 US Open with a birdie on the 1st hole and then parred the next five. His problems began on the 7th, as he bogeyed two in a row to finish the front nine with par.

On the back nine, he had consecutive bogeys on the first two holes and one more on the 13th. He birdied the 14th but bogeyed the 17th to set his round score at 4 over.

The projected cut line is currently at even par as the afternoon wave is just beginning. This puts Tiger Woods four strokes away from a chance to play on the weekend.

