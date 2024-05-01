WATCH: Tiger Woods reacts to hilarious memes of him shaking hands with a tree on the Tonight Show

Tiger Woods was recently a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host showed him some of the hilarious memes that were made using a photograph of him appearing to shake hands with a tree.

Tiger Woods last competed at the Masters, where he made a record 24th consecutive cut. During the last round, he was seen shaking hands with golf legend Verne Lundquist, who was playing at Augusta National for the last time. However, the camera could only capture Tiger, as Lundquist was behind the tree.

This created the illusion of Tiger Woods shaking hands with the tree, resulting in a series of hilarious memes. During a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon showed a couple of these memes to the 48-year-old golfer. The golfing legend had a good laugh at the memes. Here's a look at the clip:

Expand Tweet

Is Tiger Woods playing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Tiger Woods is not competing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, this week's stop on the PGA Tour's schedule. It is not confirmed when the 82-time PGA Tour winner will return to the Tour. He is expected to play in the PGA Championship, which will take place from May 16 to May 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.

Tiger Woods has played nine times at the TPC Craig Ranch and has made six top tens, including a win in 1997. Notably, his streak of 142 consecutive came to an end here only in 2005, the last time he competed at the event.

Here's a look at the updated field of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Alexander, Tyson

Byeong, Hun An

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Erik

Berger, Daniel

Björk, Alexander

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Campillo, Jorge

Campos, Rafael

Cauley, Bud

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Cook, Austin

Crowe, Trace

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dougherty, Kevin

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Fox, Ryan

Furr, Wilson

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Gutschewski, Scott

Hadley, Chesson

Hale, Jr., Blaine

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Hopfinger, Brad

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Jeter, Jarred

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Chan

Kim, Kris

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Limbhasut, KK

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

MacIntyre, Robert

Martin, Ben

McCormick, Ryan

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Nyfjall, David

O’Hair, Sean

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereda, Raul

Phillips, Chandler

Power, Seamus

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Semikawa, Taiga

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Teater, Josh

Thompson, Davis

Tosti, Alejandro

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Valimaki, Sami

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Whitney, Tom

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl