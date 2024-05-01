WATCH: Tiger Woods reacts to hilarious memes of him shaking hands with a tree on the Tonight Show

Tiger Woods was recently a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host showed him some of the hilarious memes that were made using a photograph of him appearing to shake hands with a tree.
Tiger Woods last competed at the Masters, where he made a record 24th consecutive cut. During the last round, he was seen shaking hands with golf legend Verne Lundquist, who was playing at Augusta National for the last time. However, the camera could only capture Tiger, as Lundquist was behind the tree.
This created the illusion of Tiger Woods shaking hands with the tree, resulting in a series of hilarious memes. During a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon showed a couple of these memes to the 48-year-old golfer. The golfing legend had a good laugh at the memes. Here's a look at the clip:
Is Tiger Woods playing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
Tiger Woods is not competing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, this week's stop on the PGA Tour's schedule. It is not confirmed when the 82-time PGA Tour winner will return to the Tour. He is expected to play in the PGA Championship, which will take place from May 16 to May 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.
Tiger Woods has played nine times at the TPC Craig Ranch and has made six top tens, including a win in 1997. Notably, his streak of 142 consecutive came to an end here only in 2005, the last time he competed at the event.
Here's a look at the updated field of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
