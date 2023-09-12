Watch: Tiger Woods sarcastically offers tips to help amateur golfers elevate their game

When it comes to the world of golf, who better to get advise from then one of the greatest golfers of all times- Tiger Woods. As Woods slowly makes a recovery and is seen on course once again, he was asked what advise he would impart on to amateur golfers.

Tiger Woods had two very funny responses, as he sarcastically answered the question while practicing on the course. The answers left everyone around him in splits, as he said in two simple lines:

"Don't watch f**king YouTube. Go hit balls… just beating balls”

Tiger Woods is at Liberty National in New Jersey for the 2023 Nexus Cup. It is an amateur only golf event with 18 teams that is hosted by Woods himself. Woods joined Will Zalatoris and Rickie Fowler for a driving range clinic ahead of the Nexus Cup.

During this clinic, Fowler and Zalatoris were quite seriously answering the questions asked by the MC, while Woods seemed to be having quite the fun with jokes and trash talk.

Tiger Woods' hilarous responses during driving range clinic leave fans and golfers in splits

Tiger Woods was first asked by the MC what the first goal was for the morning, and whether he had done any stretching. To that, Woods replied with a quick 'no', earning the laughter of those around him.

Soon, Fowler began to demonstrate some recent changes he had made to his swing, and Woods decided to join in and play a game of copy-cat, copying Fowler's every move. With Woods having quite the fun and causing the occassional disruption, Fowler turned back to stare him down. In response, Woods just said:

“I’m over here, just working on my game."

He also took a fun jab at Zalatoris, when the latter mentioned that it was his first time at Liberty National. Commenting on Zalatoris' lack of experience and game, Woods said brutally:

“You never played the playoff out here?”

Needless to say, Woods is slowly making a comeback into the golf world and he is doing it quite well. With him missing out on most of the 2023 season, whether he will come back next year still remains a question to be answered.