WATCH: Tiger Woods scores a birdie to move over par at the Masters 2024 

After a challenging start at the 2024 Masters, Tiger Woods swiftly regained momentum in the tournament's second round with a much-needed birdie.

Woods began his campaign at the Augusta National Golf Course, finishing the opening round with a score of +1. However, the legendary golfer, aiming to claim his sixth Masters title, commenced the second round steadily, securing a par on the first hole on Friday, April 12.

He then shot another par on the second hole before achieving a birdie on the third hole, bringing his score back to even par from over par 1. However, the struggle continued, and he shot two bogeys on the next holes, which moved his score over par 2. But a birdie on the sixth hole helped him to get the score back to over par 1.

Check out the video of Tiger Woods' birdie on the sixth hole below:

However, he subsequently recorded a bogey on the next hole, once again shifting his score back to over par 2, followed by a birdie to get back to +1. At the time of writing, Tiger Woods is tied for 34th place with a score of +1.

In the previous round, Woods opened with a birdie but then carded a bogey on the fourth hole. He secured two birdies on the front nine and one bogey and added two bogeys on the back nine, resulting in a score of 1-over par 73.

It's important to note that the Masters has a cut line after 36 holes, and if Woods makes the cut this week, he will become the only golfer in history to achieve the most consecutive cuts at the Masters.

Currently, Woods shares the top position for most consecutive cuts at the Masters with Fred Couples and Gary Player. So, should he make the cut today, he will surpass both of them with a total of 24 consecutive cuts.

Notably, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most cuts made at the Masters, having made the cut at the Augusta event 37 times. However, his cuts were not consecutive.

Can Tiger Woods make the cut at the Masters 2024?

At the time of writing, the projected cut-line for the Masters 2024 is +2. Tiger Woods is currently positioned above the cut-line, but he can only maintain his position if he continues his form throughout the second round.

Most of the top-ranked golfers are securing their spots above the cut-line. This includes defending champion Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and many others. Conversely, Jason Day, Vijay Singh, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth are struggling with their game, and their current scores are below the cutline.

There is a high chance that Brian Harman, the winner of the Open Championship in 2023, will miss the cut at the Masters. He is currently playing with a score of over par 9.

Denny McCarthy, Neal Shipley, Adam Hadwin, Bubba Watson, Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk and Min Woo Lee have been hovering around the borderline of under par 2.