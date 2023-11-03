WATCH: Tiger Woods shares insight on his ‘no divot’ golf shot technique 

Tiger Woods had been a true legend post-2000 in the game of golf. He recorded multiple wins, including majors, and had been phenomenal on golf courses across the world. His technique has often been praised by experts and fellow golfers do seek help whenever they find themselves lacking behind.

In a recent video shared by NUCLR GOLF, a top golf update page on X, in which, the 15-time major champion was asked about a viral video of him and Scottie Scheffler. In that video, he was sharing with the current World No. 1 that he does not take "divots".

The interviewer then asked Tiger Woods about the whole concept of "no divots" golf shot technique. To which, the 15-time major champion replied:

"Earlier in my career, I was very zeroed. I was wide and wide. I was wide in the backswing, wide enough through swing. So for me to take a divot when I was hitting it really well, becasue I was, because I was zeroed."

Tiger Woods revealed that earlier in his career in the late 90s to mid-2000s, his natural shot was a draw and that would not help a golfer to swing left.

"And at that, at that time, early 2000s, mid 2000s, even in the late 90s, my natural shot was a draw. So obviously, with the draw, you're not going to be, gonna be, you know, swinging that left, you're not gonna be that steep," he explained.

To overcome that struggle, Woods started not to take divots. He added that he would hit the golf balls the entire day and nobody could ever see where he was shooting the balls, specifically with the long irons.

"So, yes, I didn't take it, a lot of divots and I would stand there and hit golf balls all for the entire day. He could really see. You really couldn't see where I was shooting golf balls, especially the long irons," Woods said.

Tiger Woods added by acknowledging that his natural shot was a draw and therefore people could see divots. Henceforth, he had to change his technique.

"Anything opening up just because I was in draws and it'd have been totally different. I was hitting punch cuts, then you're going to see divots, divots. But my natural shot was a draw," Woods concluded.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods to make third appearance at the PNC Championship

The 15-time major champion had been absent from professional golf since withdrawing from the Masters Tournament earlier in April 2023. He cited ankle injury issues for his dismissal for which he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure. However, the medical procedure restricted him from playing golf and he had to work on his rehabilitation.

But Tiger Woods is set to return to the game of golf. He would be playing alongside his son Charlie Woods in the 2023 PNC Championship that kicks off on December 17.

The father-son duo first played in the competition in 2020 and finished seventh on the leaderboard. In their second appearance in 2021, they finished runner-up and lost to John Daly and his son by two strokes.