WATCH: Tiger Woods spotted on the golf course with President Donald Trump and Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods was spotted playing golf with former U.S. President Donald Trump and his 15-year-old son, Charlie Woods, at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. The trio was seen on the practice range early in the morning before heading to the course for a round.

NUCLR GOLF posted the video on X with the caption:

"President Donald Trump alongside Tiger Woods and his son Charlie - on the range at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach this morning ahead of a round together. (Via IG / rob__schmitt) @TWlegion"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Charlie, who has been making a name for himself in junior golf, appeared confident next to his father. Trump, a known golf enthusiast, also joined in, dressed in his signature red cap and polo shirt.

The outing comes just hours before Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. Trump, an avid golfer who owns multiple courses across the world, has a longstanding relationship with Woods. The two played a round together before the President departed for the Super Bowl.

Woods has been gradually returning to the sport after multiple injuries and surgeries. His last competitive appearance was at the PNC Championship in December 2024, where he teamed up with Charlie. The young golfer has shown steady improvement, drawing comparisons to his father’s legendary career.

Neither Woods nor Trump has commented on the round, but their meeting has sparked interest among golf fans. The former will next compete on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods to tee off at Torrey Pines as Genesis Invitational moves venue

Tiger Woods is set to make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational, scheduled for February 13-16 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. This marks Woods' first official tournament since the Open Championship in July 2024.

The Genesis Invitational, traditionally held at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, has been temporarily relocated to Torrey Pines due to recent wildfires affecting the Pacific Palisades area.

Woods, who serves as the tournament host, has had glorious moments at Torrey Pines. He has secured eight victories at this venue, including the 2008 U.S. Open and seven Farmers Insurance Open titles between 1999 and 2013. His most recent appearance at Torrey Pines was in 2020.

Tiger's participation at the Genesis Invitational comes shortly after the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, who passed away recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback