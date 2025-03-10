WATCH: Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips' winning shot at Puerto Rico Open 2025

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand ambassador Karl Vilips won his maiden PGA Tour event in his fourth start on the circuit at the recently concluded Puerto Rico Open. The 23-year-old golfer from Australia carded an impressive round of 64 on Sunday, March 9, extending his third-round lead and converting it into victory.

Vilips was remarkable in the final round of the PGA Tour event, building on his third-round lead with a sizzling performance. On the front nine, he made three birdies and a brilliant eagle on the par-5 sixth but had a minor hiccup on the back nine. He made a bogey on the 12th but quickly bounced back with three consecutive birdies, finishing strong with another birdie on the closing 18th hole.

The PGA Tour captured the electrifying moment of Karl Vilips' victory, sharing a video of his winning putt on X, along with the caption:

"COME ON!" 😤 Rookie Karl Vilips wins in style after setting a new tournament record for the lowest 72-hole score @PuertoRicoOpen"

Last month, Vilips was named a brand ambassador for Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red. Wearing the signature 15-stripe Sun Day Red logo on his chest, he cruised to a three-shot victory over Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, marking a dream start to his professional journey.

The victory earned him $720,000 in prize money and 300 FedEx Cup points.

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red congratulates Karl Vilips on his maiden PGA Tour win

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red congratulated Karl Vilips on his impressive victory at the Puerto Rico Open. The clothing brand, founded in 2024, posted a snap of the budding golfer celebrating his victory with a picture from the tournament on its social media handle.

The Sun Day Red caption reads:

"The rookie delivers! @koalakarl2001 always knew he wanted to compete under the brightest lights in golf. At the Puerto Rico Open, he delivered exactly that—capturing his first PGA TOUR victory with a performance that matched the moment. Congratulations, Karl! #SunDayRed"

Notably, the Puerto Rico Open was just the third tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour season, where Karl Vilips competed. Earlier in the season, he played at the Mexico Open last month, finishing in 72nd place. He carded the four rounds of 74, 65, 76, and 69.

However, he followed it up with a stronger showing at the Cognizant Classic, finishing tied for 39th place. In 2023, he played at the U.S. Open but missed the cut.

