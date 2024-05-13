WATCH: Tiger Woods takes the Valhalla course for Monday’s practice round ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship 

Tiger Woods returned to the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the 2024 PGA Championship held from 13 to 19 May. Woods is just a single win away from setting the all-time PGA Tour record of 83 victories. He requires three more major titles to tie with the 18-time record holder, Jack Nicklaus.

Here's a video shared by PGA Championship on X of Woods practicing ahead of the championship.

The 15-time major champion won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2000. Back at Augusta National, Tiger Woods told CBS:

"This is a golf course I knew going into it, so I'm going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla, and [Royal] Troon, but that's kind of the game plan. It's always nice coming back here because I know the golf course, I know how to play it.

"I can kind of simulate shots. Granted, it's never quite the same as getting out here and doing it. Same thing, I heard there's some changes at the next couple sites. So, got to get up there early and check them out."

Woods was planning to finish a scouting mission at Valhalla but the visit was canceled due to bad weather and the possibility of thunder.

Tiger Woods and his last run at Valhalla in 2000

Woods' participation in the PGA competition marks his first since 2022, as he missed last year's competition at Oak Hill due to his injury. He looks forward to adding to his four US PGA championship record by repeating his 2000 win at Valhalla this year.

In 2000, Tiger Woods defeated Bob May and held the Wanamaker Trophy for two years in a row, also winning the title in 1999. 2000 was part of the "Tiger Slam", as he dominated all four majors in 2000 and 2001.

Tiger Woods hugging Bob May after his victory at Valhalla (Image via Getty)

Tiger also defended his 1999 PGA Championship title, representing the Tiger Slam's third leg. However, he failed to make a cut in the PGA Championship hosted at Valhalla in 2014.

This year, Woods had minimal playing due to the ankle injury he suffered in his car accident in February 2022.

At the Genesis Invitational, he played one round before quitting because of fatigue and signs of flu. He then completed 72 holes at Augusta National in April 2024.

Woods is planning to appear in all the 2024 majors remaining. He is also invited to the US Open, played from June 13-16 at Pinehurst.