WATCH: Tiger Woods tees off at the US Open at Pinehurst with the iconic twirl

Tiger Woods is officially back in action at the US Open. The legendary golfer took his first swings at Pinehurst in an attempt to win his 16th Major championship. It all begins with one hole, and for Woods it was in classic fashion.

Woods blasted the ball off the tee, prompting an excited response from the crowd. The golfer then hit his signature twirl and bent over to pick up the tee. He didn't bother looking where the shot had landed as he did so, confident as ever.

The shot was impressive as well, prompting the announcers on the broadcast to offer up some praise for Woods' first swing of the US Open. He outdid the other golfers who were on the hole with him off the tee.

It's incredibly early, but Woods is off to a good start. That shot proved to be enough to get a birdie, which drew the golfer into a tie for first. There are still 17 holes to go on Thursday and 18 more on Friday, but it's hard to imagine a more positive start for Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods opens up on US Open appearance

Tiger Woods is back at the US Open for the first time since 2020 and will attempt to make the cut for the first time since 2019. His health and the ability to withstand all the challenges of 36 holes will determine if he can keep playing through the weekend and potentially challenge for the win.

Tiger Woods addressed his return to the US Open in 2024

He said via ESPN:

"I feel like I have the strength to be able to do it. It's just a matter of doing it. This golf course is going to test every single aspect of your game, especially mentally, and just the mental discipline that it takes to play this particular golf course, it's going to take a lot."

The forecast predicts a hot and humid weekend, which Woods likened to the weather at his home in Jupiter, Florida. He added that the weather would be a test for everyone, himself included.