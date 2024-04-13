WATCH: Tiger Woods’ visible wrapped-up pain patch on his back as he applies an icy hot to his body at Masters

Tiger Woods was visibly in pain during the ongoing Masters 2024. The American golfer teed it up at the first Major of the year, his first outing in a professional event after The Genesis Invitational 2024.

The last time he played in the PGA Tour was in February earlier this year when he was forced to withdraw from the competition because of an illness. Tiger Woods has been struggling with injuries over the last few years. At the Masters 2024, he was spotted rubbing his back with an ice pack.

54 Live Podcast shared a video about Tiger Woods struggling with pain on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"I don’t think anyone can comprehend the type of pain Tiger is in. Looks at him applying icy hot to his body while he already has a pain patch on his back. He’s wrapped up like a mummy and only 1 over. Dude is a warrior!"

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods also participated in the Masters in 2023 but he was forced to withdraw from the competition after making the cut at the event. Interestingly, Woods has also made the cut at the Masters 2024, becoming the golfer with the most consecutive cuts at the Augusta event.

A quick recap of Tiger Woods' performance at the Masters 2024

Woods began his game at the Masters 2024 on Thursday, April 11th. He teed it up at the tournament with a birdie on the first hole, followed by a bogey on the fourth. He shot two birdies, a bogey on the front nine, and two bogeys on the back nine, resulting in a score of 1-over par 73.

In the second round, Woods started again with a birdie on the third hole and then added bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes. He shot a birdie on the sixth hole. Woods then shot another bogey on the seventh hole and a birdie on the eighth hole.

He carded three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and one birdie and one bogey on the back nine, scoring even par 72. He made the cut and settled in a tie for the T22 position. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, April 14th.

Here are the results of all of Tiger Woods' past outings at the Masters:

1995: T41

1996: Missed the cut

1997: Winner

1998: T8

1999: T18

2000: 5

2001: Winner

2002: Winner

2003: T15

2004: T22

2005: Winner

2006: T3

2007: T2

2008: 2

2009: T6

2010: T14

2011: T4

2012: T40

2013: T4

2015: T17

2018: T32

2019: Winner

2020: T38

2022: 47

2023: WD

Tiger Woods has won the Masters five times and has set his eyes on winning the green jacket for the sixth time, matching Jack Nicklaus' record.