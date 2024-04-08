WATCH: Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris embrace the Masters tradition and skip balls at 16 at Augusta

The 2024 Masters week has begun, and Tiger Woods is already out on course practicing for the weekend. On Monday, Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris were seen on the course doing a long-standing tradition on the 16th hole.

The par-3 16th hole has come to be known as a 'skipping' hole, where golfers attempt to skip their balls across the water during practice. The likes of Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth have pulled it off in the past. This year, Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris decided to do it together during a practice round on Monday.

Tiger Woods will be playing at his first major tournament since withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational due to facing flu-like symptoms. Last year, Woods had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters due to ankle pain.

After undergoing surgery for the same, he was in rehabilitation for the rest of the year before making his comeback in December for the Hero World Challenge. Since then, Woods has targeted playing one tournament every month for the 2024 schedule.

However, after his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, he skipped tournaments such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players. Woods will not miss out on the Masters and has qualified due to his past wins in the Major.

Full field for 2024 Masters ft. Tiger Woods

Following is the full field for the 2024 Masters:

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Hideki Matsuyama

Jose Maria Olazabal

Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Wyndham Clark

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Brian Harman

Cam Smith

Collin Morikawa

Shane Lowry

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Neal Shipley

Christo Lamprecht

Jasper Stubbs

Santiago de la Fuente

Stewart Hagestad

Russell Henley

Cameron Young

Viktor Hovland

Akshay Bhatia

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy

Sepp Straka

Jason Day

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Cam Davis

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Erik Van Rooyen

Ludvig Aberg

Chris Kirk

Grayson Murray

Nick Dunlap

Matthieu Pavon

Jake Knapp

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Schenk

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Corey Conners

Taylor Moore

Ryan Fox

Min Woo Lee

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Will Zalatoris

Harris English

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Adrian Meronk

Adam Hadwin

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryo Hisatsune

Joaquin Niemann

Thorbjorn Olesen

The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Course.