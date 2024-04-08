WATCH: Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris embrace the Masters tradition and skip balls at 16 at Augusta

The 2024 Masters week has begun, and Tiger Woods is already out on course practicing for the weekend. On Monday, Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris were seen on the course doing a long-standing tradition on the 16th hole.
The par-3 16th hole has come to be known as a 'skipping' hole, where golfers attempt to skip their balls across the water during practice. The likes of Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth have pulled it off in the past. This year, Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris decided to do it together during a practice round on Monday.
Tiger Woods will be playing at his first major tournament since withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational due to facing flu-like symptoms. Last year, Woods had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters due to ankle pain.
After undergoing surgery for the same, he was in rehabilitation for the rest of the year before making his comeback in December for the Hero World Challenge. Since then, Woods has targeted playing one tournament every month for the 2024 schedule.
However, after his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, he skipped tournaments such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players. Woods will not miss out on the Masters and has qualified due to his past wins in the Major.
Full field for 2024 Masters ft. Tiger Woods
Following is the full field for the 2024 Masters:
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Phil Mickelson
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Wyndham Clark
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Gary Woodland
- Brian Harman
- Cam Smith
- Collin Morikawa
- Shane Lowry
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Neal Shipley
- Christo Lamprecht
- Jasper Stubbs
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Stewart Hagestad
- Russell Henley
- Cameron Young
- Viktor Hovland
- Akshay Bhatia
- Sahith Theegala
- Xander Schauffele
- Rory McIlroy
- Sepp Straka
- Jason Day
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Cam Davis
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Taylor
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Ludvig Aberg
- Chris Kirk
- Grayson Murray
- Nick Dunlap
- Matthieu Pavon
- Jake Knapp
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Adam Schenk
- Sam Burns
- Max Homa
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Si Woo Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Corey Conners
- Taylor Moore
- Ryan Fox
- Min Woo Lee
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Will Zalatoris
- Harris English
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Adrian Meronk
- Adam Hadwin
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Joaquin Niemann
- Thorbjorn Olesen
The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Course.