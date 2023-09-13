Watch: Tom Holland in awe of Jon Rahm’s drive at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am 

Tom Holand paired up with 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, which was held on Wednesday, September 13.

The DP World Tour event is scheduled to start with the inaugural round on Thursday, September 14. Ahead of the start of the tournament, a pro-am was held on the West Course. It featured celebrities, including Gareth Bale, Kathryn Newton, Tom Holland, Stuart Broad and many others.

The Spiderman actor was stunned to see Rahm taking his shot. He was in complete awe as the Spanish golfer took a shot on Wednesday morning. As Rahm hit the ball, Holland's mouth was wide open in surprise.

The DP World Tour shared a clip of Jon Rahm hitting the shot on its X account with a caption, saying:

"Tom Holland is all of us when Jon Rahm hits driver."

Here are the Pro-Am pairings of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship:

1A Rory McIlroy, Gareth Bale, Jermaine Jena, JP McManus

1B Jon Rahm, Tom Holland, Harry Holland, Sam Holland

2 Viktor Hovland, Mark Rosenberg, Billy Moultrie, Kevin Batchelor

3 Luke Donald, Simon Vincent, Brian Wilson, Andy Potter

4 Sepp Straka, Rachel Finnis-Brown, Mia Baker, Marvin Brooks

5 Ludvig Åberg, Steve Pope, Greg Capp, Dave Potter

6 Billy Horschel, Roger Hancock, Nigel Spokes, David Cooper

7 Padraig Harrington, Matthew Harrison, Angela Harrison, Steven Pipe

8 Tom Kim, Max Taylor, Richard Woolfrer, John Renton

9 Matt Wallace, Kat Shee, Isabelle Shee, Locksmith Rudimental

10 Thorbjørn Olesen, Marc Bender, Adam Wachter, Neal Hampton

11 Victor Perez, Matthew Berns, Steven Kelly, David Spillane

12 Yannik Paul, Surinder Arora, Sanjay Arora, Kevin Pietersen

13 Nicolas Colsaerts, Tom Phillips, Malcolm Collings, Nigel Moss

14 Edoardo Molinari, Eric Nicoli, Sir Andrew Strauss, Thom Evans

15 Rasmus Højgaard, Brian McFadden, Tom Felton, Naga Munchetty

16 Adam Scott, Paul Young, Daniel Cunningham, Martin Robertshaw

17 Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Waters, John Terry, Barney Davis

18 Justin Rose, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Sir AP McCoy

1A Shane Lowry, Kathryn Newton, Gwilym Lee, Hannah Davies

1B Matt Fitzpatrick, Arnaud Laborde, Russell Fitzpatrick, Sammy Eldin

2 Ryan Fox, Viren Gupta , Madhav Dhar, Rahul Ahuja

3 Bob MacIntyre, Gurbax Singh, James Davies-Bell, Hamish Reid

4 Min Woo Lee, Seb Carmichael Brown, Max Fosh, Calfreezy

5 Danny Willett, Peter Dale, Andrew Dale, Jimmy Bullard

6 Adrian Meronk, Alice Sampo, Jamie Chadwick, Christopher Hayes

7 Eddie Pepperell , Vernon Kay, Dan Walker, Anton du Beke

8 Nicolai Højgaard, Lee Mackie, Steve Sidwell, Jack Kenny

9 Aaron Rai, Andrew Monk, Shekhar Mathur, Owais Shah

10 Tom Hoge, Carl Boulton, John Moore, Tom Langley-Poole

11 Pablo Larrazabal, Will Stillwell, Andy Royall, Bryon Hutcheson

12 Todd Clements, Sandeep Singh, Jack Turner , Andrew Bowen

13 Dan Brown, Andrew Farr , Sam Darrington, Wayne Darlington

14 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Peter South, Ally Hunter, Jane Chase-Gardener

15 Francesco Molinari, Matthew Hastings, Wesley White, Peter Russell

16 Jordan Smith, Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, Logan Deyong

17 Tyrrell Hatton, Theo Walcott, Ben Foster, Gaz Beadle

18 Vincent Norrman, Sumeth Sukapanpotharam, Simon Blaydes, Aiyatt Srivaddhanaprabha

The 2023 DP World Tour's BMW Championship is scheduled from September 14 to September 17.

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday?

Jon Rahm will start his game at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on the first hole at 12:40 p.m. BST on Thursday, September 14. He will pair up with his Europe Ryder Cup teammates Tyrrell Hatton and Nicolai Hojgaard.

The first round of the tournament will begin at 6:45 a.m. BST with Andy Sullivan taking the first shot of the day with Craig Lee and Angel Hidalgo.

Rory McIlroy will pair up with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland to start the game at 8:40 a.m. BST.