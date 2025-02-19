WATCH: Tom Kim gets fired up on course before big loss at TGL

Tom Kim got fired up during the TGL tournament match between Jupiter Links and New York Golf Club on Tuesday, February 18. Kim’s team Jupiter Links lost the game by a score of 3-10.

Ad

But before Jupiter Links lost, Kim won a hole for his team when they were losing 8-0. The video of the putt was shared by TGL’s X page and in it, Kim could be seen in a red T-shirt and white pants taking his shot on the greens. Finally, as he holed, the crowd started cheering and the score became 8-2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tom Kim won the ninth hole by concession and got his team two points. The putt was made from a distance of 12 ft. two inches. After the Triples, Kim faced Matt Fitzpatrick in the singles and the 15th hole ended up in a tie.

Before this, Jupiter Links played against Boston Common Golf on January 27 and won the tournament with a score of 4-3. They played another match against Los Angeles Golf Club on January 14 and lost by 1-12.

Ad

Jupiter Links has two more matches remaining on the TGL schedule before the semifinals and finals. They will play against the Bay Golf Club on February 25 at 9 p.m. EST and the Atlanta Drive Golf Club on March 4 at 7 p.m. EST.

How did Tom Kim perform at the 2025 PGA Tour events so far?

Tom Kim played only five tournaments on the PGA Tour this year, starting with the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at T65 with a score of 4 under 276. Following that, he missed the cutline at the 2025 American Express and then finished at T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 16 under 272.

Ad

Next, he played at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and landed at T44 with 6 under 278 and then he played at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, where he landed at T44 with 3 over 291.

Here's the entire list of his 2025 appearances at the PGA Tour tournaments:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T65, 68-65-74-69, 276 (-4)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut, 73-69-68, 210 (-6)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T7, 69-65-68-70, 272 (-16)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T44, 67-66-72-73, 278 (-6)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T44, 73-72-73-73, 291 (+3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback