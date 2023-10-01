WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood leads Team Europe’s celebrations after securing the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

The Ryder Cup competition finally concluded with Team Europe winning the tournament. Tommy Fleetwood, who is yet to make a PGA Tour win, stole the hearts of many fans as he won the clinching point for the European squad.

Today marked the third and last day of the Ryder Cup event. Fleetwood was playing against Team USA's Rickie Fowler wherein he achieved a 3&1 victory over the American professional golfer, which ultimately led Team Europe to lift the Ryder Cup trophy.

To win the 44th edition, Team Europe had to score 14.5 points. The English Professional golfer's win gave the team a 15-10 lead. This gave the squad and their fans a wonderful moment to celebrate to the fullest.

As a result, immediately after leading his squad, Tommy Fleetwood was seen celebrating the moment at the Marco Simone Golf Course and the European team was proud of their triumph.

A video of Tommy Fleetwood's celebration took the rounds on social media. Check it out below:

Fans should also note that there were still three matches left on the course in their eventual 16½-11½ victory. Nevertheless, this setback marked Team USA's seventh consecutive event defeat outside their soil.

A glance at the Team Europe vs. Team USA Ryder Cup last match

The Americans entered the final day down 10 ½ -5 ½ after facing defeat in both sessions of foursomes matches on Day one and Day two. On day three, the United States team won four singles matches and tied for another. This gave them a tiny opportunity to stage the greatest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup history.

Whereas, Europe needed half a point to win. They had a chance to end the game considerably sooner. However, the session took some interesting twists and turns and even gave Team USA about an hour to stay in the game.

Then, Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler started teeing off against each other. Fleetwood was two up on the American player with two holes to play. It was after Fowler crashed his tee ball on the short par-four 16th into the sea.

Fleetwood drove towards the center of the green and calmly stroked his eagle putt to the holeside. With the win by his side, he lifted his arms and was immediately surrounded by his European squad for the ultimate celebration.

Nevertheless, Americans now have to wait for another two years to compete with Team Europe at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.