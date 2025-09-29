  • home icon
WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood, teammates sing 'USA is terrified' in the team flight after Ryder Cup win

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 29, 2025 05:29 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
TommyFleetwood (Image Source: Imagn)

Tommy Fleetwood and his Europe teammates sang a victory song to cheer for their team after winning the 2025 Ryder Cup. The European team, which won the Ryder Cup in 2023, successfully retained its title and secured its first victory on foreign soil since 2012.

Ryder Cup Europe shared a video of its players' celebration on its X (formerly Twitter) account. In the clip, Tommy Fleetwood and other teammates sang:

"USA is terrified and Europe's on fire."

Sharing the clip, Ryder Cup Europe cheered for its team in the caption and wrote:

"EUROPE’S ON FIRE!"
In the first two days of the 2025 Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood did not lose any of his games and scored four points during the week. Teaming up with Rory McIlroy, he played against Collin Morikawa and Harris English in the Friday foursome and won 5&4.

In the four-ball game of the first day, he paired up with Justin Rose and competed against Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau, again winning by 1 up. Fleetwood continued his dominance on Saturday as well. He and McIlroy were again paired for the foursome, where they defeated Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2.

In the four-ball, Fleetwood and Justin Rose won against Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. The European team had a solid seven-point lead after the first two days, but on Sunday, the USA bounced back and won six of the singles matches.

Fleetwood played against Justin Thomas on Sunday and lost 1-up. However, Europe still managed to secure the win by two points and retained the title.

Tommy Fleetwood receives the Nicklaus-Javkin Award for his performance at the Ryder Cup

Following his incredible performance at the Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood was awarded the 2025 Nicklaus-Javkin Award presented by Aon. The award, which began in 2021, is presented to players for their impressive performance in the Ryder Cup in honor of 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and English golfer Tony Jacklin.

At the Bethpage Black course, Fleetwood was phenomenal and earned the award. Speaking of the award, he said (via PGA Tour):

"When you play in a team event like this, you don’t necessarily set out to win individual awards, but to focus on playing the right way and make the right decisions when it matters most.
"But to be acknowledged like this, winning an award that is named after such legends as Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and in some way follow in their footsteps, is very cool," he added.

Tommy Fleetwood shone this year at the Ryder Cup and also on the PGA Tour. He won the first PGA Tour title of his career at the Tour Championship last month. His other notable finishes are T2 at the Travelers, T5 at The Genesis Invitational, seventh at the RBC Heritage, and T4 at the Truist Championship.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
