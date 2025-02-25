WATCH: Tony Finau almost beaten by shot clock at TGL after dancing during tee off

Tony Finau was almost beaten by the shot clock at TGL on his first shot before the first hole on Monday, February 24. The six-time PGA Tour winner found himself racing to make the shot after dancing before his tee shot.

In the clip posted by TGL from the match between Los Angeles Golf Club and New York Golf Club, Finau could be seen having a playful dance on the tee box. However, amidst the grooving, he quickly composed himself and took the shot with just one second to go.

When asked by commentators about that he almost got a shot clock violation, he said:

"Hey, I had plenty of time. I had plenty of time."

However, despite the last-moment shot, he shot the ball into the center of the fairway. The video of the moment can be watched below:

In the post-match press conference, talking about it, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was getting close at the end, but I had to show my moves off. I've got a few dance tricks in the bag, and I'm like, this is the perfect time. This is the perfect setting that you've got to show your bag off a little bit with your dance moves."

"So I kind of pointed at Serena (Williams). Hopefully she liked the dance move, and then I looked at the clock and it was like 11 seconds. I'm like, I'd better get into the shot and hit it. I was happy I hit it in the fairway and we were on our way."

Los Angeles Golf Club won the match 5-4 against the New York Golf Club, marking its third victory in four matches.

Tony Finau on TGL experience: I didn't expect it to be this big and kind of grand

TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club added Tony Finau to their roster for their fourth match against the New York Golf Club. The changes were made as their team members, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, were unavailable because of prior commitments.

When asked about his experience competing for the first time at TGL, Finau said:

"Yeah, it's incredible. I didn't expect it to be this big and kind of grand. I was watching some of the past events. But it kind of exceeded my expectations being here, being a part of it, and just to be able to have a comeback like we did today and help these guys get to the Playoffs, it was kind of a dream couple days for me, honestly. I stepped up when I needed to for the team."

Finau credited his teammates for guiding him around the greens and offering advice on hitting into a screen.

"These guys made it real easy for me to just step up and try to do my thing. I couldn't have had more fun over the last two days," he added.

Tony Finau turned professional in 2007 and joined the PGA Tour in 2015. He has had six PGA Tour wins and his latest win came at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

