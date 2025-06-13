WATCH: Tony Finau's wayward shot startles a napping fan in the grandstand during US Open round 1

Tony Finau's wayward shot hit a fan during the opening round of the 2025 US Open. The American golfer teed it up at this week's Major, which started on Thursday, June 12, at the Oakmont Country Club.

Tony Finau started the opening round on the first tee hole. He struggled in the first nine and had a tough time on the back nine as well. However, he found some relief on the 17th with a birdie and next played in the 18th hole.

On the second shot on the hole, he hit a sprinkler's head, and his tee ball went straight into the grandstand. It hit a fan who looked like he was taking a nap, and startled him awake.

US Open shared news of Tony Finau's shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Don't touch it! Tony Finau hit a sprinkler head, startled a fan, and ended up in the grandstand!"

Tony Finau ended with a par on the hole and wrapped the day at 6-over 76. It was a hard time for him on the greens.

The American is currently T98 and will have to play some very good tennis in the second round if he wishes to make the cut.

A look into Tony Finau's performance at the 2025 US Open

Finau started making a par on the first hole he played and then ended up making a double bogey on the second. He, however, improved and added a birdie on the fifth and then two back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes.

He was at 3-over after playing on the front nine, and things only worsened in the back nine. He ended up making a double bogey on the tenth but then a birdie on the 12th, followed by a bogey on the 13th.

He added another bogey on the 15th and then a birdie on the 17th for an overall score of 6-over. Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun is leading at 4-under at the 2025 US Open, followed by Thorbjorn Olesen in second place.

Here is a quick recap of the first round leaderboard of the 2025 US Open (only top 20):

1 - J. J. Spaun (-4)

2 - Thriston Lawrence (-3)

T3 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

T3 - Brooks Koepka (-2)

T3 - Sungjae Im (-2)

T6 - Ben Griffin (-1)

T6 - Thomas Detry (-1)

T6 - Jon Rahm (-1)

T6 - Rasmus Neergard (-1)

T6 - James Nicholas (-1)

T11 - Adam Scott (E)

T11 - Robert MacIntyre (E)

T11 - Russell Henley (E)

T11 - Denny McCarthy (E)

T11 - Jordan Spieth (E)

T11 - Collin Morikawa (E)

T11 - Cameron Young (E)

T11 - Bud Cauley (E)

T11 - Ryan McCormick (E)

T20 - Kevin Velo (+1)

T20 - Brian Harman (+1)

T20 - Lanto Griffin (+1)

T20 - Sam Stevens (+1)

T20 - Emiliano Grillo (+1)

T20 - Victor Perez (+1)

T20 - Adam Schenk (+1)

T20 - Viktor Hovland (+1)

T20 - Matthieu Pavon (+1)

T20 - Marc Leishman (+1)

T20 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+1)

T20 - Carlos Ortiz (+1)

T20 - Trevor Cone (+1)

