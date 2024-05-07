Watch: TV report from 2005 shows a 16-yo Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open Am

Rory McIlroy, one of the most successful golfers in the world, began playing as a toddler, much like Tiger Woods. His early success in the game drew comparisons to the legendary golfer.

Recently, a 2005 video featuring Rory McIlroy surfaced on the internet. In an interview with Ireland's television network RTE Sport, shared on Instagram by @shanedonoghuegolf, McIlroy discussed his success in junior events.

In the clip, a reporter asked the 16-year-old McIlroy about his thoughts on being compared to Woods. McIlroy acknowledged the comparison with appreciation, saying,

"It's an honor to be compared with someone like that. I mean, I love it. I like the spotlight on me."

The clip was from the time when Rory McIlroy was poised to compete at the Irish Amateur Open in 2005.

His journey from that point to the present has been phenomenal. Emerging as a budding star in the early 2000s, McIlroy is now one of the best golfers in the world.

From being compared to Tiger Woods to partnering with the legendary golfer to establish the TGL Golf League, McIlroy has perfectly showcased his golfing prowess over time.

Currently ranked second in the world, he recently secured his 25th PGA Tour victory. Rory McIlroy will join Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship next week.

All about Rory McIlroy's amateur career

Born on May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland, Rory McIlroy started playing golf at a very young age after his father introduced him to the game. During the early days, his father, Gerry McIlroy, coached him and helped him play golf. He had also joined Holywood Golf Club at the tender age of seven, becoming the youngest member of the club.

Rory McIlroy enjoyed tremendous success as an amateur golfer. In 2004, he represented his country at the European Boys' Team Championship and later competed in the Junior Ryder Cup in 2004.

He also witnessed tremendous success in the following season, winning the West of Ireland Championship and the Irish Close Championship. That year, he also played at the European Amateur Team Championship for the combined team of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Besides team events, McIlroy was successful in amateur solo events as well. He won the European Amateur at Biella Golf Club in 2006 and then played at the Open Championship, marking his first outing in a Major.

Rory McIlroy was also successful in the 2007 Walker Cup. He started his professional journey in 2007 and debuted at the Quinn Direct British Masters. Following his successful outings in amateur events, McIlroy transitioned to playing professionally in 2007.

He has won 39 professional events, including 25 on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy has also won four Major events in his career and only needs to win the Masters to complete his grand slam.