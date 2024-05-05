WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton dunks an incredible eagle at LIV Golf Singapore

Tyrrell Hatton had an incredible start to the final round at LIV Golf Singapore. The tournament's first two rounds were held on May 3 and 4, 2024 at Sentosa Golf Club.

At the end of the second round, Hatton finished with T12 with an overall 6 under par. However, he started strong in the third round and carded 66 with 5 under par. He jumped from T12 to T5 on the final day with his extraordinary performance on Saturday, May 5.

At the top of the leaderboard was Brooks Koepka who scored 15 under par. Tyrrell Hatton finished four strokes behind Brooks Koepka. The second position was tied between Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith who were two strokes behind Koepka. Taylor Gooch finished at T4 with an overall 12 under par.

Hatton scored an incredible eagle on the par-5 18th hole. The video of his eagle can be watched below:

Tyrrell Hatton joined LIV in the 2024 season and is currently positioned 15th in the season rankings. He has had five top-20 finishes in the six tournaments played in this year. He started the season on a positive note with eighth position at the Mayakoba. His best performance this year has been at Miami where he finished sixth.

His performance in the 2024 season at LIV Golf is as follows:

Mayakoba: 8 (7 under par)

Las Vegas: 14 (6 under par)

Jeddah: 18 (7 under par)

Hong Kong: 25 (7 under par)

Miami: 6 (8 under par)

Adelaide: 19 (13 under par)

Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm are eligible to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup as per reports

Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm both joined LIV Golf in 2024. Since then, they were banned from the PGA Tour but remained members of the DP World Tour. However, recently the DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings said that they can still play at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Kinnings said (via BBC):

"The reality is, under the current rules, if a player is European, a member of the DP World Tour and abides by the rules - if you don't get a release there are sanctions and you take those penalties - there is no reason why players who have taken LIV membership could not qualify or be available for selection."

Kinnings further said it's not a loophole and they've always had these rules. He said the players can play at the Ryder Cup if the suspensions are served. He said (via BBC):

"All suspensions will count and you have to serve them. And the guys who've analysed this in detail have said if they do it the right way, there is no reason why they can’t play in the Ryder Cup. We’re not going to change anything on that basis. Rules are rules and they apply for every member," he added.

However, to play at the Ryder Cup, Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm must retain their memberships at the DP World Tour. Moreover, they will have to play at least four DP World Tour events. That's not all. The European Tour has also imposed fines on the players who have defected on the breakaway tour LIV. So, Rahm and Hatton will have to pay fines too if they intend to play at the 2025 Ryder Cup.