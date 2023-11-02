WATCH: ‘Untouchables’ actor Matt Scharff hits a second ace on par 4 at PGA Frisco

Matt Scharff is best known for being an actor. He was the star of The Untouchables, a television show from 1993. He has a few acting credits to his name according to IMDb, but he may have found something else to be known for.

On the golf course, Scharff is working with Good Good Golf, and he's making a name for himself very quickly. The actor-turned-golfer has now hit two aces on a par four hole at PGA Frisco. The second was captured on video, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

Scharff struck the ball perfectly. It curved into the wind with the precision of a professional golfer. It was a perfect swing, too. The form and mechanics were all there. It's clear that he knows his way around a club.

Matt Scharff nails impressive shot, celebrates accordingly

The quality of the shot didn't stop there, though. Scharff had to travel on a cart to where the golf ball was supposed to land. He could see it rolling on video for a little while before it was lost to view and he had to go over to it.

During that time, the ball must have kept rolling and somehow landed in the cup. An improbable shot, those who got to the cup first had to tell him that it had fallen in. They couldn't believe it, and he didn't believe them.

He began celebrating, going crazy. It was an epic, unbelievable shot and it happened to be recorded for the audience. Scharff was understandably ecstatic about what had transpired. The only regret if at all was that no one could technically see the ball go in and that it didn't happen on a PGA Tour event or in pro play.

Good Good Golf has Matt Scharff hitting golf balls

Much like when a game-winning shot goes in or a score is made to win it all, Scharff was picked up by his counterparts in celebration. It was a jubilant scene, with everyone enjoying themselves after the former actor's impressive shot.

Scharff, who also had brief roles on What About Joan and Early Edition, seems to be clear now that he is meant to be swinging a golf club. He does that with such prowess that it would be a shame to waste his talent.

Good Good Golf is a social media page for golf lessons and highlights. They create content rather than play professionally or anything like that, but there is a growing space for that in today's game. Matt Scharff fits right in there.