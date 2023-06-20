Watch: US Open Champion Wyndham Clark celebrates win by chugging out of the trophy

Wyndham Clark celebrated his historic US Open win by chugging out the trophy later on Sunday, June 18.

Clark, who was a joint 54-hole leader, carded 70 in the final round of the US Open 2023, beating Rory McIlroy by a single-stroke margin. It was truly a remarkable victory considering how he overcame the challenges given by McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Scottie Scheffler.

The 29-year-old golfer celebrated his first major victory by chugging out the US Open trophy. In the video posted by NUCLR Golf, Clark can be seen drinking from the US Open Cup. After drinking, he raises the cup and screams loudly before hugging his friend standing beside him.

Clark bagged $3.6 million for his win at LACC and also jumped to a career-best World No. 13 in the Original World Golf Rankings.

"She’d be crying tears of joy," - Wyndham Clark remembers his mother after winning the 2023 US Open

Wyndham Clark celebrated with his brother after making the winning putt at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

After winning the US Open, Wyndham Clark remembered his mother, Lise Clark, who passed away in 2013 due to breast cancer. He said his mother would be watching him and would be proud of him.

Clark was quoted as saying via the Western Telegraph:

"She was so positive and such a motivator in what she did. She’d be crying tears of joy. She called me winner when I was little. When she was sick and I was in college, she told me, 'Hey, play big. Play for something bigger than yourself. You have a platform to either witness or help or be a role model for so many people.'"

"I know she’d be proud of me," he added. "I feel like I have worked so hard and dreamed about this moment for long. So many times I’ve visualised being here in front of you guys winning this championship."

For the uninitiated, the victory at Los Angeles Golf Club was Clark's second victory of the season. Both wins have come at the big events. His first win came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

Where will US Open champion Wyndham Clark play next?

Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open Championship 2023

Wyndham Clark will next be seen competing at the Travelers Championship 2023 this week, which will take place from June 22 to 25 at TPC River Highlands.

The Travelers Championship is one of the designated events on the PGA Tour, and most of the top PGA stars will be competing at the event. 156 players will be competing for a purse of $20 million.

Clark has already won the Wells Fargo Championship and the US Open and has accumulated more than $11 million this season. He also stands fourth in the FedEx Cup standings.

Clark made his Travelers debut in 2017, where he failed to make a cut. However, he has been a much-improved player since then. It will be interesting to see how Clark performs this week with his newfound confidence as a major championship winner.

