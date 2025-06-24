WATCH: Video reveals Tommy Fleetwood struggling to watch Keegan Bradley's winning putt at Travelers Championship

A video has revealed that Tommy Fleetwood struggled to watch Keegan Bradley's winning putt at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Fleetwood led the PGA Tour tournament till the third round, but in the fourth round, his form faltered, resulting in a 72.

However, Bradley grabbed the opportunity in the last round and shot a 68 to claim his triumph. An X page named John Nucci shared a video of Fleetwood not being able to watch Bradley's final putt at the tournament. The video was captioned:

“This alternate angle of Tommy not being able to watch Keegan’s putt is brutal to watch. He needs to win soon and he will.”

In the tournament, Fleetwood finished with a 14-under, including 66 in the first round with four birdies. In the second and third rounds, the golfer fired 65 and 63 after carding two birdies and two eagles, and five birdies with one eagle, respectively. The last round saw 72 with three birdies.

On the other hand, Bradley scored 15-under after shooting 64 in the first round of the tournament with seven birdies. He shot 70 and 63 in the second and third rounds with three and seven birdies, respectively. The last round saw 68 with five birdies.

Last year, Fleetwood finished in the fifteenth place at the Travelers Championship, and Scottie Scheffler was the triumphant. Fleetwood was seven shots behind Scheffler.

Tommy Fleetwood shared his thoughts after losing the Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood joined the post-round press conference at the Travelers Championship last week and shared his thoughts after losing the tournament. He was asked to reflect on how he processed the defeat and what his learnings would be.

In response, Fleetwood said, via ASAPSports:

“I haven't been in this situation for a while. I think, you know, when it sort of calms down -- I'm upset now, I'm angry -- when it calms down, look at the things that I did well, look at the things that I can learn from. I said yesterday I haven't been in this position all year, so it's been awhile, felt like I did a lot of good things, but there was things that I definitely can do better, and I have to do better.

“So I did plenty of things well enough this week to win, I didn't do that, it hurts. When it calms down, the most stupid thing to do and the worse thing to do would be make a week like this a hindrance…I just want to make sure that I can put myself in this position as soon as possible again and try and correct what I did this time.”

Fleetwood lost the Travelers Championship by one shot to Bradley.

