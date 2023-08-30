WATCH: Viktor Hovland inspired crazy double pump shot by Ball and Club speed world record holder Seb Twaddell

Elite athletes like Viktor Hovland tend to be inspirational in many ways. Even more so for those who practice the same sport. There is no doubt that Hovland has inspired many, including a world record holder.

Australian Seb Twaddell holds the world records for Ball and Club speed (240.8 mph and 169.6 mph, respectively). He also won the April 2023 World Long Drive Championships in Mesquite, Nevada, with a 417-yard shot.

Twaddell exhibits a swing inspired by the one Viktor Hovland has been using for at least two years, with a double pump on the back swing. Twaddell has adapted it to his long-shot style so his double pump is more pronounced.

In fact, Viktor Hovland explained in a video sponsored by PING how he makes his swing and why he uses the double pump. According to Hovland, the double pump allows him to start his swing in a better position, adding accuracy and speed to his swing.

There is no doubt that Seb Twaddell appropriated Viktor Hovland's style and adapted it to his own conditions, specifically to his extraordinary strength and swing speed.

Seb Twaddell is a 22-year-old amateur golfer who has only played one official tournament, the 2022 TPS Sydney (PGA Tour of Australasia). His relevance in the golf world has been in long driver competitions and the world records he broke this year.

Twaddell's ball speed record represents more than 400 yards of carry. The club speed record is 56 mph faster than the PGA Tour's club speed average, according to trackman.com.

Viktor Hovland's driving stats and more

The newly crowned winner of the 2023 FedEx Cup is the 42nd player with the highest driving distance average in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour. According to the tour's official website, his average is 307.6 yards.

His longest drive of the season was 408 yards, which ranks 31st among the longest drives, according to CBS.

As for Viktor Hovland's swing speed average, there is no information available yet for the current season. In 2022, Hovland averaged 117.27 mph and his fastest swing of the year was 123.13 mph.

Logically, excelling in only one area of play does not complete a season like the one Hovland just finished. The Norwegian is a very complete player, who combines his good long swing with excellent work around the swing and good putting skills.

For example, Hovland's driving accuracy in the current season was 63.70% (circuit average: 58.57%), his Greens In Regulation was 67.59% (65.31%) and his putting average was 1.716 (1.765).

Hovland won three tournaments during the current season, including the TOUR Championship. In addition, he was not cut in any of the 23 official tournaments he played on the PGA Tour.