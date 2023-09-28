Watch: Viktor Hovland makes hole in one at Marco Simone ahead of Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland is currently at the Marco Simone Golf Club preparing for the upcoming Ryder Cup. Before the mega event, he was seen practicing and shooting a sensational hole in one.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), in which the reigning FedEx Cup champion shot a hole in one on par 4.

Watch the video here:

Viktor Hovland qualified for the European Ryder Cup team automatically through the World Point Rankings list. He had a memorable season on the PGA Tour and registered three wins. Interestingly, two of his wins came consecutively in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

In the 23 starts on the leading American Tour, he finished nine times inside the top 10 on the leaderboard. He also finished tied for second at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Who will join Viktor Hovland in the European Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone Golf Club?

The 26-year-old Norwegian superstar will be joined by two of the top three in the Official World Golf Rankings, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Other big names include Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The final squad for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club was announced on September 4 by the European team's captain Luke Donald. Below are the players selected for the mega event in Rome:

Rory McIlroy (European Point List)

Jon Rahm (European Point List)

Robert MacIntyre (European Point List)

Viktor Hovland (World Point List)

Tyrrell Hatton (World Point List)

Matt Fitzpatrick (World Point List)

Tommy Fleetwood (Captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain's pick)

Justin Rose (Captain's pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain's pick)

Nicolai Højgaard (Captain's pick)

Ludwig Aberg (Captain's pick)

It is pertinent to note that Viktor Hovland will be playing his second Ryder Cup in Rome this Friday. Last time at Whistling Straits, when he was part of the European team, he ended his campaign with a 0-3-2 record and earned just one point for his team.

Ryder Cup 2023: Live telecast and streaming explored

The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event will be played from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Interestingly, the European team have not lost a single Ryder Cup in their home venue since 1993.

The United States team led by Zach Johnson will come in hopes of defending their title and winning the first time in Europe in the last thirty years.

Fans can watch the entire television broadcast on Sky Sports Golf and NBC. Below is the watch schedule for the Ryder Cup 2023:

Friday, September 29 (Day One)

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Fourballs Matches start at 6:00 am

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Foursomes Matches starts at 12:00 pm

Golf Channel - 2:00 am to 1:00 pm

Saturday, September 30 (Day Two)

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Fourballs Matches start at 6:00 am

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Foursomes Matches starts at 12:00 pm

NBC - 3:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sunday, October 1 (Day Three)

Sky Sports Golf - LIVE Singles Matches start at 9:00 am

NBC - 6:00 am to 1:00 pm

Also, fans can watch the entire event on digital platforms like Peacock, FuboTV, ESPN+, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV.