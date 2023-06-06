Watch: Viktor Hovland reveals hilarious back stories to some of his best throwback pictures

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 5, after defeating Denny McCarthy in the playoffs. He is the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The Norwegian golfer took home $3.6 million in prize money and jumped in two positions in the Officials World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Some of the early photographs from his career have recently gone viral on the internet. In an interview with the PGA Tour, Hovland recounted the fascinating story behind the iconic flashback photos.

The first snap was of a sun-kissed picture of Viktor Hovland. Sharing the background, Hovland said:

"I think I hit a wedge earlier in the round and the shaft broke as I hit it. And then I just thought it would be funny to take a picture where I would put the two ends of the shaft, like, right in my ears. And the caption is in Norwegian, it says like, 'Golf shaft through my brain," basically. So, yeah, the good old days. Yeah, you got a couple of good ones."

Viktor Hovland gives us the background on some of his iconic throwbacks on social media. The stories behind the picsViktor Hovland gives us the background on some of his iconic throwbacks on social media. The stories behind the pics 😂Viktor Hovland gives us the background on some of his iconic throwbacks on social media. https://t.co/CIP9R48v8A

The second snap was from Viktor's Instagram page. Speaking about the picture, he said:

"I won the National Championship in Norway, as a 16-year old and I just got an Instagram and that was my first pic on Instagram, not knowing what I'm doing."

The third snap was of Viktor Hovland's wisdom teeth surgery. He said:

"That was right after I woke up from Wisdom teeth surgery. Yeah, I was a little messed up."

The next snap was also from his Instagram page.

"That was my first hole-in-one at East Lake, No.11," he explained.

Viktor Hovland shared one more story of a picture with his caddie. He went on to say:

"Caddied for my buddy at a Challenge Tour event after I missed the cut by a single shot. Caddied for him on the weekend. Kristian Krogh Johannessen, so that was fun."

Hovland continued to talk about his social media past posts and added to his statement:

"That was right after my first PGA Tour win in Puerto Rico. A little intoxicated."

Another snap was of Hovland writing something on a paper. Sharing the background of the picture, the Norwegian golfer said:

"Yeah, that was when I first signed for Oklahoma State, back home in Norway.

There was a funny bald snap of Hovland and revealing story behind it, he said:

"I had just gotten like a razor that I wanted to try out because I hate going to the barber to cut my hair and yeah, my mom was going to do it for me, and like, we used millimeters back home instead of going ten millimeters, it said 1.0. So when she went in the back she took all of it out. And then basically at that point, I had to commit to taking the whole thing off. So I just had a little bit of fun with myself."

"He‘s a cool guy"- Fans react to Viktor Hovland's iconic snaps

The PGA Tour posted a video of Viktor Hovland sharing stories behind his iconic pictures. Fans also loved his snaps and poured love in the comments section of the post.

Here are some of the reactions:

JMcCann13 @JMcCann13 @PGATOUR He’s a great guy, I love a guy who can laugh at himself. I wish @TrackerHovland years of success. @PGATOUR He’s a great guy, I love a guy who can laugh at himself. I wish @TrackerHovland years of success.

Although Hovland was born and brought up in Norway, his accent is American, which shocked fans.

"His accent so American now, crazy," a fan wrote.

Viktor Hovland turned pro in 2019 and has won eight professional events in his career including four PGA Tour events.

