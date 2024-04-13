Watch: Viktor Hovland with a shocking tap-in shot miss that resulted in him missing the cut at 2024 Masters

Viktor Hovland had a terrible day at the Masters on Friday, April 12, posting a 9-over 81 to aggregate at 8-over after 36 holes. As a result, he had to bow out of the tournament early after missing the cut at Augusta for the first time.

Hovland was 7-over for the round after 14 holes on Friday, April 12, and was on the cutline. All he needed to do was to avoid bogeying another hole. However, disaster struck on the par 5, 15th, where he ended up with a double bogey. He reached the green in four shots and was in a comfortable position to make a par putt. However, his first attempt was a near miss as the ball veered a little left from the hole and stopped just three inches away.

On the bogey putt attempt, Hovland got a little casual, and the ball missed to the right. Eventually, he had to settle for a double bogey, after which he threw the ball into the water.

This was the first time the Norwegian golfer missed the cut at Augusta. He had made it to the weekend in all his past four appearances. Last year, he had finished T7 at 6-under.

Currently, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are leading by two strokes after aggregating at 6-under. Nicolai Hojgaard was at 4-under after 36 holes.

Hovland has hardly been in form this season. He finished last season on a high note with back-to-back wins at the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, becoming the FedEx Cup champion. Notably, he won three titles on the PGA Tour last season and also played an important role in Europe's win in the Ryder Cup.

However, this year, the 26-year-old golfer is yet to make a top-10 finish. He hasn't finished better than T19 in his six starts so far.

Who else missed the cut at the Masters besides Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland wasn't the only big name to miss the weekend at the Masters. Several top players including former champions failed to make the cut on Friday.

Here are the players who missed the weekend at the Masters 2024:

Sungjae Im

Justin Thomas

Nick Dunlap

Sergio Garcia

Lee Hodges

Austin Eckroat

Zach Johnson

Mike Weir

Wyndham Clark

Justin Rose

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Christo Lamprecht (a)

Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman

Sam Burns

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bubba Watson

Peter Malnati

Stephan Jaeger

Charl Schwartzel

Ryo Hisatsune

Jasper Stubbs (a)

Fred Couples

Gary Woodland

Dustin Johnson

Adrian Meronk

Nick Taylor

Emiliano Grillo