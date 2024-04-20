WATCH: Webb Simpson hits a stunning over the trees shot to shoot an eagle at RBC Heritage 

Webb Simpson played a stunning shot over the trees to shoot an eagle during the third round of the 2024 RBC Heritage on Saturday.

Simpson is tied for 49th with 3-under through 36 holes. He hit a decent tee shot on the 15th hole but found his second shot blocked by trees. He played a 260 yard high-draw to stick the shot six feet from the hole.

Tensions were high, as he set up to play the right to left breaking putt for eagle. Simpson seemed to have under-read the break but caught the bottom lip of the cup to drain the putt for eagle.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

The seven-time PGA Tour winner's eagle on the 15th hole was his second eagle of the 2024 RBC Heritage. He made an eagle on the par-4 hole 9 during his second round after a 30-yard bunker shot for eagle found the hole.

Webb Simpson RBC Heritage Round 3 - Recap

Webb Simpson started round three of the RBC Heritage with a par on hole 1. He nearly holed out from 50 yards in the greenside bunker on hole 2 and had a tap-in birdie.

Simpson missed the green of the fourth hole. He decided to take a penalty drop in the rough rather than teeing it up again and stuck the chip to two feet to make his first bogey of the day.

Webb Simpson had back-to-back birdies on holes 9, 10 and 11. The 2020 RBC Heritage champion found the middle of the fairway on hole 12 and missed the green with his 120-yard approach shot. He found the green with his third and three-putted the hole to card in a double-bogey.

He quickly recovered from the double-bogey with an eagle on the 15th hole. Simpson ended his round missing the green with his approach on hole 18 and carded a bogey. He ended round three tied for 49th at 3-under with one eagle, four birdies, 10 pars, two bogeys and one double-bogey.

Webb Simpson is first in strokes gained around the green at 5.044 in the 2024 RBC Heritage playing field and is seventh in total putts at 25.67.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback