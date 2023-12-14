Watch: When Nelly Korda met Tiger Woods for the first time at the 2021 PNC Championship

Veteran Tiger Woods and World No. 2 Nelly Korda are once again set to appear at the PNC Championship, which begins on Friday, December 15, at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

This will be the third time both players will be on the same field. However, two years ago, Nelly had her first encounter with the 15-time major champion. Just like everyone else, she too felt a little nervous before meeting her idol and asking him for a photograph.

The incident took place at the 2021 PNC Championship, where Korda met Tiger after completing her round. Tiger was making an appearance at the event following his major car accident in February of that year. At that time, Korda was the world's No. 2 golfer, having already claimed an Olympic gold and a major championship under her belt.

Korda approached and greeted Tiger nervously, saying:

"Hi, Tiger… I was wondering if I could take a photo with you.”

Woods was cool with the request and assured her that it was a done deal, but Korda still insisted that she didn't want to bother the veteran.

"I didn’t want to bother you right now, but I really wanted a photo," she told him.

The young LPGA star then introduced her brother, Sebastian Korda, and father, Petr Korda, to the 82-time PGA Tour winner. For the uninitiated, Sebastian is currently the World No. 24 player in the ATP rankings, and Petr is a former Australian Open winner.

First, Petr clicked a picture of Nelly and Tiger, and then the golfer took over the camera so that her dad and brother could also get a picture with the legend.

Woods asked Nelly what they shot in the first round, to which she replied that they shot 63, which included a birdie by Petr himself. Following her meeting, she appeared elated as she said excitedly, 'dream come true.'

Later, Nelly said it was 'pretty cool' to play alongside the greatest of all time. She revealed that she was a huge fan of Woods during her childhood and used to stick to the TV sets whenever he used to compete.

That year, Tiger and Charlie Woods finished runner-up at 25-under. Their final round consisted of 11 consecutive birdies to finish two short of John Daly and John Daly II. Team Korda finished solo 12th at 17-under.

Last year, Team Korda did slightly better than Team Woods, as they finished T5 at 21-under, one better than Tiger and Charlie.

How did Nelly Korda perform this season?

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's performances in the LPGA 2023 season:

CME Group Tour Championship: T8

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: T25

Maybank Championship: T6

BMW Ladies Championship: T16

Solheim Cup:

Portland Classic: T14

CPKC Women's Open: T32

AIG Women's Open: T11

The Amundi Evian Championship: T9

U.S. Women's Open: T64

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT

Cognizant Founders Cup: CUT

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown:

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T6

The Chevron Championship: 3

DIO Implant LA Open: T5

LPGA Drive-On Championship at Superstition Mountain: T57

HSBC Women's World Championship: 2

Honda LPGA Thailand: T6

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 4